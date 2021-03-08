NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

Taderrell Slaton has a number of qualities that Dave Gettleman appears to like in defensive linemen. But does he have enough to draw the Giants interest?
DL TADERRELL SLATON 

Height: 6'4"
Weight: 340 lbs.
Class: Senior (red shirt)
School: Florida

He is a former four-star recruit out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where he attended American Heritage High School. He was the 69th ranked recruit in the 2017 cycle, according to 247 Sports. He was a bit of an underachiever while in Gainesville but had flashes that may intrigue a general manager like Dave Gettleman.

He played in 45 games and recorded 98 tackles, ten tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception. The Giants have an interesting situation regarding their defensive tackle situation. Slaton isn’t going to solve any issues that may arise from a departure of either Leonard Williams or Dalvin Tomlinson. Still, he could be an interesting player to bring in and develop due to his size and first step.

Traits

He has a thick base and long defensive lineman who generates a good upfield push. He has the size to one gap and play nose but lacks the anchor ability to sit and hold his ground. He’s much better at penetrating than he is at absorbing contact, so two-gapping may not be something teams want to ask him to do unless he can sink his high center of gravity and pad level. 

He moves laterally and can explode off the opposite foot in an attempt to run around an offensive lineman. Change of direction and short-area burst are solid overall, and he combines his quick first step with intriguing bull-rush ability.

He has active hands and strings some pass rush moves together. Attempts to use a spin move, but it’s not refined, lacks balance, and is marginal at best. He brings a strong upper and lower body to pass-rushing--he gets a good push. His overall lack of balance affects his ability to be consistent against the run and pass rusher.

Very disappointed with his ability to hold up at the point of attack. He overexposes his chest right off the snap. He gets turned and controlled far too easily by offensive guards who are lighter than him. Could do a better job holding the point of attack, establishing the line, and sinking his hips to anchor more effectively. He just needs to be better against the run to succeed at the next level.

Overall, Slaton is quick for his size and offers some pass rush appeal for a nose. His inability to consistently affect the run is problematic, and he carries some sloppy weight. I like his first step for a nose tackle, and he has flashed on film, but consistency and his lack of effectiveness against the run will be issues. He’s a late-day three pick or an undrafted free agent.

I can see Gettleman showing interest in Slaton; he’s big, fast, and has the size to play in the NFL. He needs to learn how to hold the point better, but the strength and push he shows as a pass rusher suggests that it’s not due to power, albeit his balance is marginal.

Slaton must become a better run defender to make it in the NFL. If he doesn't show that, the Giants can cut bait with no real investment if they don’t spend draft capital on him (which they shouldn’t). Slaton could be a fun undrafted player to bring to camp. 

