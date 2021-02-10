2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Tyler Shelvin, LSU

If the Giants lose Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, LSU's Tyler Shelvin could be a strong candidate to carry on Tomlinson's role in the Giants defense.

DL TYLER SHELVIN

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 364 lbs.

Class: Junior (red shirt)

School: LSU

Shelvin was the number one ranked recruit in the state of Louisiana during the 2017 cycle. Many outlets had him as a five-star recruit, but 247 Sports had him as a four-star - the 54th nationally ranked prospect. Shelvin is from Lafayette, Louisiana, and he attended Notre Dame High School.

He decided to opt-out of the 2020 season after returning to school for his redshirt junior year. Only played two years at LSU and recorded 48 tackles, 3 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Shelvin was a space-eater who played nose technique in LSU’s odd front while kicking to 1-Technique in even fronts.

Shelvin’s stats aren’t overly impressive, but his impact was important. He routinely ate double teams and occupied the A-Gap, allowing the rest of the defense to operate. If Dave Gettleman allows Dalvin Tomlinson to walk, Shelvin would be an interesting replacement who can fill the two-gapping role.

Traits

Just a mountain of a man in the middle of the LSU Tigers’ defense. Thick tree trunk legs, incredible upper body strength, and a compact, dense frame. Arms don’t appear to be overly long. He explodes out of his stance, low to high, and plays with great leverage at the point of attack. Uses quick hands to get inside position on a lineman and control their chest.

He has adequate athletic ability for a defensive tackle. He isn’t overly flexible and is a bit slow-footed. Lateral agility isn’t great, but the man is 364 pounds - what do we expect? Shelvin anchors the middle of the line well and can hold space against double teams. He plays with exceptional play strength and lower body drive - churns his legs through opponents to adequately bull rush.

He does a really good job splitting double teams when moving laterally. He has a good feel on how to disengage when the first block climbs; dips outside shoulder reduces his surface area and splits the combo block right as the climbing lineman leaves, which results in a sloppy transition and an advantageous position for Shelvin.

He uses his hands very well at the snap and plays with very good mental processing to stack lineman, see football, and then get football as a run defender. He will excel as a run defender in the NFL. Crazy to think, but putting Shelvin and Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the defense gives the Giants 700 pounds between two players--can Dave Gettleman resist?

He has a strong punch that forces opponents pad levels’ to rise - brings violence to the point of attack with his initial push. I wish he adjusted his hands a bit better when engaged; he can get stagnant or glued to blocks when trying to shed as a pass rusher. He doesn’t have much pass-rushing upside and is more of a two-down defensive lineman who is versatile enough for a one gap and two gapping system.

Overall, Shelvin is a gigantic human being who excels as a run defender with great play strength in the middle of a defense. He would fit very well in Patrick Graham’s scheme if Dalvin Tomlinson is not a Giants in 2021. However, Shelvin should be a top 100 selection, and the Giants do not necessarily have the luxury to be spending more assets on the defensive line.

