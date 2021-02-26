2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Joe Tryon, Washington

Joe Tryon has a bunch of upside that could result in him being a Day 2 value pick. Let's see what else he brings to the table.

EDGE JOE TRYON

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 251 lbs.

Class: Junior (red shirt)

School: Washington

Like his teammate Levi Onwuzurike, Tryon was one of the more decorated defenders in 2019, but he opted out of the 2020 season. He was listed as a Pre-Season All-American by many outlets before he opted out.

A three-star recruit out of Renton, Washington, where he attended Oliver M. Hazen High School. Originally committed to Washington State, but ended up going with the University of Washington.

Tryon only played two years, with only one year of real consistent college production. Was Second Team All Pac-12 in 2019 after posting a 41 tackle, 12.5 for a loss, and eight sack season.

Some may worry about Tryon’s transition to the NFL because he only had one year of production in the Pac-12. That’s not unfair, but his 2019 tape is very solid, so general managers will have some tough decisions to make on Day 2 of the draft.

Traits

Good size, weight, length, and excellent athletic ability for an EDGE; has great initial quickness off the snap, has the fluidity to operate in space and up the arc, while also bringing quality burst to close to the equation.

He has a twitch, and I love his explosive traits. Had a dominant junior 2019 season before opting out of 2020; he would have benefited from another comparable season.

Tryon uses his length well to stack and shed tight ends on the line of scrimmage; can hold the point of attack adequately, but he relied heavily on his suddenness off the snap to take advantage of angles--he would shoot underneath or over the top of many blocks with a disruptive nature.

He can also tend to get a bit high when he doesn’t slant and attack angles. He has good pop in his hands and loves to attack but isn’t an ideal “run stuffer.”

Aggressive when tackling. Wraps ball carriers up and finishes well. Very good movement skills in space--he can open his hips, click & close underneath, and isn’t a liability in coverage.

He brings awareness and ability as an underneath zone coverage defender. He wasn’t asked to play man often, but his athletic profile suggests he can do it in short to intermediate parts of the field.

Excellent sense of timing when splitting double team blocks in different scenarios leverages suddenness to get skinny through double teams as well; when slanting, he stays low and brings impressive strength and will to the offense while using his hands exceptionally; he uses his free arm to chop, shed, and get offensive lineman off balance. He plays with a reckless abandon that I love to see--high motor, high pursuit type of football player.

Initial quickness, burst, bend, and use of hands are all above average traits that he uses as a pass rusher. He has a quick first few steps, can win with speed, and even employs a ghost technique with his lower body bend and ability to avoid slower tackles from wider angles.

He does a good job converting speed to power and has very good lower body drive when bull rushing; he gets his hat low, explodes through his hips, and had the ability to put solid collegiate tackles on skates. He plays with a lot of competitive toughness.

Overall, bend and twitch is good, especially when combined with his other athletic traits (burst, change of direction, balance, etc.). Tryon could be an impact pass rusher in the league who can drop into coverage and use his spatial awareness to excel in underneath zones.

He would fit well within the Giants’ system in the Kyler Fackrell/Cam Brown type of role. He’s not a liability against the run, but he could tend to lower his hat in base situations, sinking that center of gravity; he does a good job using his length, has an NFL body, and he has quality pass rushing upside. He's definitely someone to consider with the second-round pick.

