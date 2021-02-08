2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge William Bradley-King, Baylor

Baylor's William-Bradley King has a solid collegiate history of gaining more and more responsibility. How well has his college career prepared him for life in the NFL?

EDGE WILLIAM BRADLEY-KING

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 248 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Baylor

He played his senior season at Baylor but started his career at Arkansas State, where he amassed 24 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks; had 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss in 9 games with Baylor. He was a 2-star recruit and landed at Arkansas State, but his production landed him in the BIG 12, and he had a solid senior season.

He earned All Big-12 Honorable Mention in his senior season. Was First Team Sun Belt Conference in his junior year and 2nd team in his sophomore year. He graduated from Arkansas State and is pursuing a master’s degree in Physical Education at Baylor. Attended Hogan Prep High School in Kansas City, Missouri, where he wrestled and threw discus on the track team.

Notables

He was the 28th ranked player in Missouri for the 2016 recruiting class, and Rutgers was interested in him during that period. In that year, he was the 2515th ranked recruit. Despite going to a smaller program, he landed in the Big 12 and now has a realistic shot at being drafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

Traits

Bradley-King is a 6-foot-4 OLB/EDGE that seems to have shorter arms for the position (based on tape). He has a compact lower body that can generate solid force and power at the point of attack.

He can play in a two-point or frog type of stance outside tackles and from a 4i-technique. He’s an adequate athlete who lacks the burst, change of direction, lateral agility, and flexibility to consistently win at the next level--he’s a bit stiff in the ankles.

He comes out of his stance low with violent hands; does a good job bull-rushing and getting his hands into the chest of offensive lineman with a good center of gravity and balance. Uses power well and strength/momentum through hips at the point of attack.

He doesn’t have a consistent pass-rushing plan, and he doesn’t threaten with bend through contact. He’s a strong hustle player with a heavy punch - good competitive toughness. Maximizes adequate burst by timing snaps up well, yet he can be burned by being a bit overzealous in this regard.

He had a lot of sack production at Arkansas State on many power types of rushing moves. He also does a good job getting his hands into throwing lanes and batting balls down at the line of scrimmage (he had four passes defended in his senior season).

He can be a bit more disciplined as a run defender when setting the EDGE. Got caught too far inside at times and needs to set up on the outer portions of a tackle a bit more. He isn't the most outstanding athlete, so being a pursuit defender isn’t a strong suit, albeit he will give 100% in that area.

