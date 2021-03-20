NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

With the Giants likely in search of another young interior offensive lineman, Wyatt Davis, he of NFL pedigree, looks to be a solid Day 2 value pick.
IOL WYATT DAVIS 

Height: 6'2"
Weight: 313 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Ohio State

He is a two-time All American for the Buckeyes who was recruited out of Bellflower, California, where he attended St. John Bosco High School. He was named Los Angeles Times Southern California Player of the Year as a senior in high school.

Davis was a consensus five-star recruit who was the number one ranked guard in the 2017 cycle and the 24th nationally ranked recruit. He started 14 games in 2019 and 8 in 2020. 

Notables

He is the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis.

Left a few 2020 games with nagging injuries and then injured himself in the National Championship game against Alabama. His injury was to his leg, reportedly the same knee that was nagging him all season.

It doesn’t appear that Davis will be missing any 2021 time due to the injury. He mostly played in a zone-stretch system that loved to use spread concepts, but nothing about his game suggests he can’t execute power/gap systems.

Traits

He played every snap in his college career at right guard. He doesn’t look big or imposing on film; he seems a bit small. However, his effectiveness and overall play strength at the point of attack suggest that he’s gigantic.

Davis’s functional strength and ability to just toss defensive lineman in the run game is incredibly evident. He generates great force and stays low upon contact, uncoiling his hips through targets and using excellent upper body strength to control the point of attack.

He possesses good overall athletic ability; explodes well off the line of scrimmage, and has solid quickness in his feet. He moves very well laterally and has the hips to maneuver in space well.

Yet, his location skills in space could still be better; it’s where his balance is at its worst--he can get caught lunging and doesn’t always bring his feet with him. I love his closing burst to blockers and his power on contact.

He does a very good job using his hands with quality grip strength, imposing his rough nature, and controlling defensive lineman--he has a strong edge and doesn’t lose half-man relationships often. He gets his hands inside and controls with good torque and readjustment ability.

He can punch and not bring his feet at the line of scrimmage as well--he is typically balanced, but these inconsistencies do show up. He had mental lapses on the line of scrimmage in 2020 that resulted in sacks.

Davis’ eyes and feet could certainly stand to improve, but his effectiveness as a run blocker, from a raw strength and domination standpoint, is eye-opening. He generates a ton of power through his legs and hips at the point of attack--he gets push off the line of scrimmage.

He’s no slouch as a pass protector either. He has a good anchor and absorbs contact well most of the time; he had losses on tape, but he always readjusted his strategy and approach. He plays with a lot of competitive toughness and finishes blocks aggressively to the ground.

Overall, Davis is a brute run blocker who can dominate the point of attack with strength and a feisty nature while also being a good pass protector.

He can stand to get a bit better with some technique in both areas, and he has to be more consistent from a processing standpoint, but he should be a good player in the NFL that can possibly start in year one.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) smiles as he walks through the bench area during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ohio State won 22-10. Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern
