2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

Alabama's Dylan Moses is an intriguing linebacker prospect, but how much has his medical history stunted his development?

LB DYLAN MOSES

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Alabama

Several schools famously recruited Moses as a teenager. Alabama and LSU were in a long recruiting battle over the five-star recruit, but Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide won the battle.

Moses was the 13th nationally ranked recruit in the 2017 class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Was the 2016 Butkus Award Recipient as the nation’s top high school linebacker.

Saw action as a true freshman and was an ideal athletic linebacker for Alabama’s defense. Injuries have derailed Moses’ prospects coming out of college. Had 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and ten tackles for a loss in 2018 before suffering his ACL injury.

He finished his time at Alabama with 192 tackles, 21.5 for a loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

Notables

Missed the entire 2019 season when he tore his ACL in training camp. The injury was devastating, and it appeared he wasn’t quite the same player when he returned in 2020. He also suffered a broken foot that required surgery and ended his 2017 season.

Traits

A twitchy explosive athlete with good size and weight for a linebacker that possesses his type of movement skills. He comes downhill hard with exceptional short-area quickness, lateral agility, and he can change direction solidly.

He brings power and pop to the tackle point and is one of the more sure tacklers in this draft class--he does a great job breaking down, squaring up, and driving through ball carriers.

Processing needs some refinement and development; he seems not to trust his keys and gets caught attempting to decipher the offense--he isn’t instinctive with his eyes/reactions.

Athleticism flashes at times, but the lack of processing caps what could be a quality athlete. He also doesn’t seem as athletic after the injury, or maybe it was just a bit more hesitation on his end; either way, it should be pointed out.

When he reads the play correctly, he has excellent range, foot speed, and pursuit to track and tackle ball carriers. He brings elite physicality to the position and destroys ball carriers with excellent play strength and ferocious nature. Has the frame to deliver the “hit stick” more often than not.

Can move in space and man cover when tasked. He was also solid as a zone coverage defender--he isn’t the best coverage linebacker in the game for a player that flashes his type of athletic upside.

He also puts his hand in the dirt as a pass rusher from time to time and showed good burst off the edge for a linebacker--this shows some impressive versatility.

Overall, Moses is an excellent tackler with great play strength and burst. He has room to grow from an instinctual perspective, and the medical examinations could hurt his draft stock.

Moses could be a developmental linebacker who has a ton of upside for a team making their draft selection late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

