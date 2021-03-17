2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Landon Dickerson offers a lot of solid qualities for an interior offensive lineman. But his medical history could be a strong factor in his draft stock.

IOL LANDON DICKERSON

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 326 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Alabama

A former four-star recruit out of Hudson, North Carolina, where he attended South Caldwell High School. Committed to Florida State and played three seasons there before transferring to Alabama. He was the 31st national recruit in the 2016 class and the fourth offensive tackle, according to 247 Sports. Dickerson played mostly interior offensive line in college.

Has snaps at every position along the offensive line: 1215 center snaps, 216 at right guard, 59 at left tackle, 51 at right tackle, and 32 at left guard, according to Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, he also had 14 “Big Time” blocks, and he’s known for pancaking defenders and finishing with ferocity.

Notables

He has an extensive injury history that dates back to his time at Florida State. He tore his right ACL as a freshman at Florida State, which ended his season. He had to have ankle surgery mid-season in the following year, which concluded that campaign.

He played with an ankle injury in the following season (2018) as well--his last year at Florida State. He transferred to Alabama and had one injury-free year (2019) before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship game in 2020.

Dickerson’s medicals are critical, and it may be a reason why Dave Gettleman looks elsewhere in the second round.

Traits

He has imposing size and gigantic 10⅜” hands. He isn’t an elite athlete but enough functional athletic ability for the NFL. He’s big, long, powerful, and smart. Feet have solid speed, and his lateral movement skills, change of direction, and short-area quickness are better than average for his size. Possesses great functional strength through his body (lower half, core, upper body).

His 2020 tape (as a graduate student) was his best. He does such a good job firing off the line of scrimmage, keeping his elbows tight, and establishing dominance inside. Dickerson is excellent at framing his blocks, sinking his hips, and using great grip strength to limit the defender’s space and effectively eliminate them from the play.

He does a good job pivoting and sealing defenders who are noses or are shaded. He does a good job scoop, positioning, and getting his hips around 2i-Techniques from the center position--has solid lateral agility while doing this against solid competition--everything is tight and balanced.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He plays with elite competitive toughness (never gives up) and is always looking for work and playing through the whistle. Can play in zone schemes - I don’t think the lack of high-end athleticism will significantly alter his ability as a player, but he’s more made for a power/gap.

Once he gets his vice grips on a defender, he is very strong in pass protection--he limits space and mirrors well while having a nasty finishing ability. He is always looking for stunts/twists, and he makes defenders pay coming to the middle of the field. Anchors very well against power.

I have seen him be susceptible to quick pull forward moves when a defender times it well at the snap, especially against a stronger, longer defensive lineman. He plays with incredible mental processing.

Overall, Dickerson has enough functional athletic ability to succeed at the next level while thriving as a run and pass blocker. He’s very strong, plays with a lot of intelligence, and has a mean streak on the football field. His most significant issues all come down to his medicals--he has a very extensive injury history.

