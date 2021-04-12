2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

RB RHAMONDRE STEVENSON

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 230 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Oklahoma

A former three-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was the Las Vegas Suns’ High School Player of the Year in his junior season (2016).

Received no big-time offers coming out of high school. He was the fifth Nevadan recruit in the 2018 cycle after spending his first two years at Cerritos Community College in California. He was the 12th rated JUCO transfer in 2018, according to ESPN. He did have offers from Texas and USC and ultimately decided to go and play for Lincoln Riley.

Spent two years as a Sooner and rushed 165 times for 1180 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 28 catches for 298 yards receiving. Stevenson was in a time-share and only had over 100 carries in 2020, with 101, so there’s not a lot of miles on his wheels.

Averaged 7.2 yards per carry in college (I know, the Big-12), but his ability to extend runs and find crevices in the defense was still a great sight to see. He received honorable mention for the All Big-12 Team in 2020.

Notables

Before the Peach Bowl loss to LSU, he failed a drug test, which resulted in a five-game suspension that carried over into 2020.

Traits

Thick built running back who runs low to the deck with very good contact balance. He isn’t a burner but has adequate overall athletic ability that is highlighted by quality short-area quickness, solid burst, and change of direction.

Agilities are also solid, and he does well when stretching gap/power runs to the outside while employing a very effective stiff arm.

Find all of Nick Falato’s draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He isn't overly fluid in space and is much more of a running back that will run through arm tackles and attempt to run defenders over. He has very good play strength and plays with really good lower leg churn--he is a physical guy with excellent competitive toughness.

He does a solid job pressing the line of scrimmage and waiting for his blocks to develop--showing good overall patience. Allows the blocks to materialize and the double teams to climb, and he has very good spatial awareness once he reaches the second level. He has a one-cut ability and solid suddenness with his ability to change directions quickly.

He wasn’t used extensively as a receiver but did well on flare routes to the flat. Displayed the hands to be effective as a pass-catcher; was targeted a lot more in 2020, and he can function in this role, albeit it’s not his ideal fit.

He showed pass-blocking chops in college and while down at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Engages with a low center of gravity and excellent lower body strength to fend off rushers in the interior gaps.

Overall, Stevenson is a downhill running back who will best fit in a power/gap scheme where he can use his ability to vary his tempo while allowing one designed hole to manifest.

His patience could also be utilized on stretch zone runs, but his lack of good juice may lead to him struggling to consistently get the edge in the NFL.

I love his physicality, and his role in the NFL could be a change of pace thumper who can move the pile if necessary. A solid pick-up on Day 3.

