2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Kenny Yeboah, Ole Miss

Tight end is a sneaky need for the Giants. Might they go back to the same well that produced Evan Engram to solve it?

TE KENNY YEBOAH

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 240 lbs.

Class: Senior (Redshirt)

School: Ole Miss

Yeboah is a former two-star recruit who played four years of college football at Temple University before almost transferring to Baylor. He eventually ended up at Ole Miss for one year of graduate football.

Yeboah is from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and he was the 50th ranked prospect from the state in 2016. Set the tight end single-game record at Ole Miss against Alabama by recording 181 yards on seven catches for two touchdowns that opened a lot of people’s eyes.

Yeboah has 12 receiving touchdowns in five years of play - half of those came in his final season, the only one he played in the SEC. In his last season, he had 27 catches for 524 yards and those six touchdowns. At his time with Temple, he had 47 catches, 538 yards, and six touchdowns.

Notables

Ole Miss was able to double his production in one year. He was recruited by Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers head coach) at Temple and almost transferred to Baylor upon graduation to be with Rhule, but decided not to when Rhule accepted a job with Carolina. If Yeboah is still on the board by Day 3, don't be surprised if Rhule lobbies for his former student-athlete.

Traits

A versatile tight end who can play the Y, F/H-Back, and can be split out wide. Tall, long-striding, tight end with a frame that can add weight. He possesses good overall athletic ability and movement skills in space; good breakaway speed, change of direction, and agility.

He is more of a receiving tight end than a blocking one but was used excellently by Ole Miss with pop passes from the H-Back position, with a fake quarterback draw.

He has solid explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and is a good mismatch weapon against linebackers. Yeboah has good hands and isn’t a “body catcher.” He does well in contested catch situations; does a good job shielding defenders from the catch point with his big frame.

Route running was a bit limited at Ole Miss and Temple (relegated to a lot of flat/bootlegs, pop-passes, and either horizontal or vertical stretch, not as much tight angled breaks). He is an interesting red-zone option that has long arms and knows how to use his length well. He does a good job picking up YAC with physicality and a strong stiff-arm.

Could improve as a blocker at the point of attack, and he probably won’t be overly effective in this area until he adds to his frame. As a Y tight end, his play strength and balance are adequate, and he doesn’t set the edge well against defensive ends.

He will need a bit more time for his strength and blocking to develop. The Reese’s Senior Bowl should be an excellent opportunity for Yeboah to prove to evaluators that he can block.

His hands, balance, and overall strength must improve to perfect his technique as a blocker. Overall, he possesses solid receiving traits and may need some time to develop as a blocker, like most tight ends.

