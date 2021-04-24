2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Minnesota

Former four-star recruit out of Tift County High School in Tifton, Georgia. In the summer of 2020, Bateman opted out of his junior year due to COVID-19, but he decided to return when the BIG-10 announced their season; Bateman played five 2020 games after his dominant 2019 season.

He caught 60 balls for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. He finished his three (two and a half) seasons with the Golden Gophers by recording 147 catches for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a Third Team All-American in 2019 while being honored as a First Team All Big-10 player in that same season.

Minnesota’s website had Bateman listed at 6’2, 210 pounds, which was unfortunate for the player due to his height being significantly less. He weighed in at 190 pounds, but there are reports that state COVID-19 led to 2020 weight loss that may have affected Bateman’s playing weight.

Here’s his testing from mockdraftable.com:

Since there aren’t official combine testing this season, some websites are inconsistent. Bateman reportedly ran a 4.39 40-yard-dash as well, which would bump that percentile into the 80s.

Traits

A true technician at the line of scrimmage who possesses solid height, adequate weight, and good overall athletic ability. Bateman may be the most dynamic route runner in the class due to his excellent ability to sink his hips, explode in and out of cuts, and use short-area quickness/change of direction to attack leverage and put defenders into sloppy transitions.

He is very deliberate with his movements at the line of scrimmage and up the stem; he sells fakes with his upper body, and his footwork is excellent. He has a lot of releases that he uses to win at the line; one of the better receivers in this draft while operating the quick game because of his ability to win inside against press and uncover while creating good separation in tight spaces.

Find all of Nick Falato’s draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

Bateman is a deceptive route runner who can crisply run every route. He will be able to win at the next level because of his ability to win with his route running-- athletic ability is good, but route running is exceptional. He doesn’t have elite deep speed but can build up well and help stress defenses vertically.

I wish he was a bit better with his concentration and tracking on deep balls. He has 19 career drops on 166 catchable targets. He is susceptible to the occasional concentration malfunction yet has made spectacular catches. He does extend well away from his frame to make catches over the top of corners.

He does well with the football in his hands - he has 36 broken tackles on 147 career catches, and he has good shiftiness and bend to him when he moves. He plays with good play strength for a 190 pounder--he isn’t going to lower his shoulder and run over safeties but can force bad angles and run through arm tackles.

Overall, a very good receiver who is coming out of college that has good polish with his releases and routes while possessing enough athletic ability to be an early impact player in the NFL. Bateman could be an absolute steal for a team picking in the mid-20s.

