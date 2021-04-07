2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

WR RONDALE MOORE

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 180 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Purdue

A former four-star recruit out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was the 1st ranked Kentuckian recruit in the 2018 cycle. Moore was the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year in 2017, and he was the Paul Hornung Award recipient for the best Kentuckian football player.

Obviously accomplished in high school, but he also didn’t waste much time at the collegiate level. He was a dynamic receiver in his freshman year for the Boilermakers; he had 114 catches for 1258 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 21 carries for 213 yards and another two rushing touchdowns. Moore not only caught the Big-10 by storm but college football as a whole.

Against Ohio State in 2018, Moore had 18 targets catching 12 of them for 170 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Dynamic is somewhat of an understatement for Rondale Moore. He’s also a kick and punt returner.

He had a phenomenal pro day; ran a 4.29 40-yard-dash (98th percentile), with a 10-yard-split of 1.50 (94th percentile). Also had a quick 6.68 3-cone (92nd percentile), with a ridiculous 43” vertical jump (99th percentile). Moore is small, but his electrifying athletic ability is game-changing.

Notables

Injuries have been a problem for Rondale Moore, who had 29 catches for 387 yards and two scores through four 2019 games before injuring his hamstring and missing the rest of the season.

Initially opted out of the 2020 season but opted back in for three games where he saw 44 targets, catching 35, for 270 yards and no scores. Moore can realistically be an early day two pick, but a lot of it will be due to the film he produced in 2018.

Traits

Moore is very undersized in height, but he carries his weight well and plays with good play strength despite his height. Rare athletic traits with dynamic playmaking ability, burst, change of direction skills, and speed. Moore makes defender’s angles vanish with an eye-popping second and third gear.

He plays the majority of the snaps in the slot and has a limited route tree; Purdue would design touches for their explosive offensive weapon, which would limit the amount of NFL-type routes he would run. His ability to get to top speed by quickly accelerating is a very impressive quality.

His release is quick, and the two-way go in the slot helps--excellent on choice type of routes and sees the field well once the ball is in his hands. Moore has special teams upside, can be used on jet-sweeps/designed runs, is very effective on quick bubble screens and quick game concepts in general--these are where he thrives.

He still needs some work on his vertical receiving skills and contested-catch situation ability. He has some nuance to his route running, despite the routes not being as diverse.

He is very dangerous with the football in his hands. Elusive, tough, packs a punch and has a ton of physical toughness when competing. Durability is the big issue that could lead to a slide on draft day if a team is uncomfortable with the fact that he has only played in 7 games since 2018.

Overall, Moore has rare athletic traits that are difficult to find; yeah, he’s undersized and may be relegated to the slot, but he’s a true offensive weapon that defensive coordinators have to focus on.

The durability concerns are real with Moore, and they shouldn’t be understated. I also wish he was a bit stronger at the catch point, but overall, he possesses good play strength for a shorter receiver. With a smart offensive coordinator, Moore could be a big difference-maker for an offense.

