2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

A 2021 consensus All-American and the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, Gardner was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist behind his teammate Coby Bryant - who is good in his own right - but saw double the targets with similar catch percentages. Many offenses avoided Gardner’s side of the field. Gardner was also first-team All-American in 2020 while finishing first-team All-AAC in all three of his college seasons.

Gardner finished the 2021 season with 40 tackles, five for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, and four passes defended. He finished his three seasons as a Bearcat with 99 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, and 16 passes defended. Gardner was more disciplined in 2021 when he only had two penalties; he had seven in 2020 and five in 2019.

Gardner’s height is in the 96th percentile, his wingspan in the 95th percentile, and his arm length is in the 97th percentile. His length was frequently used within the construct of the Bearcats system; Gardner was the backside boundary CB in 3x1 sets who was often in MEG (man everywhere he goes) coverage. He aligned on both the right and left sides of the ball with some snaps in the slot.

Gardner was often aligned in press. At times, he bailed right at the snap into deep Cover-3 pattern match principles, where he did a solid job reading two to one and reacting well. He’s decisive, long, and very fluid for a cornerback with his frame.

He is scheme versatile and will be an impact player at the next level. Garnder attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, where he looked very smooth in drills and ran a 4.41 40-yard-dash (79th percentile).