2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Andrew Booth, Jr, Clemson
Andrew Booth Jr., CB
Height: 6’0
Weight: 194 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Clemson
Arm length: 31 ½”
Hand size: 9 ⅜”
A former-five star recruit from Dacula, Georgia, where he attended Archer High School, Booth was the 2nd cornerback ranked in the 2019 cycle behind LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and the third prospect out of Georgia behind Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood and Georgia’s Travon Walker.
Notables
Booth was very productive as a high school football player; he recorded 162 tackles and 13 interceptions on his way to earning a five-star rating. Booth was second-team All-ACC in 2020 and first-team All-ACC in 2021. Booth recorded 50 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, five interceptions, 14 passes deflected, a sack, and one pressure throughout his career at Clemson.
Booth attended the Combine but did not take part in the testing or drills, due to a recent quad injury that’s not supposed to hurt his availability. Booth was ejected from a 2021 game against Louisville for throwing an opposing player on the ground, mounting him, and then throwing a punch at his facemask.
Strengths
- Good size, adequate length
- Explosive athlete who can close width quickly
- A very physical CB who isn’t scared to impose at the line of scrimmage
- Uses strong jam at LOS - has the hips to flip
- Stays in phase well off the initial portion of WRs release when in man coverage
- Does a solid job carrying routes vertically in man coverage
- Great vision and eye discipline in zone coverage
- Click & close downhill is excellent and showcases his short-area quickness, burst, and pursuit
- Understands offensive route concepts - will sink under the seven while maintaining a presence in the flat versus smash
- Good spatial awareness in zone - a very smart player
- Understands backside routes and knows when to sink deep to cut off deep crossers in zone
- Showed ability to high point the football and position his body well to intercept balls that don’t account for his coverage skills and athletic ability
- Good overall ball skills - is physical with his attempt to intercept the football
- Judges the ball in the air and times his jumps well
- Good body control and concentration when going up for jump balls, uses length well
- Plays through the catch point with excellent competitive toughness
- Physicality really showed in run support - an excellent run defender who punishes ball carriers
- Had several huge run STOPS near the LOS where he came downhill aggressively to make a big hit
- Very good when coming downhill - great angles of pursuit, aiming points, and he isn’t scared to hit
- Competitiveness will never be a question with Booth
- Was only called for one penalty in college (other than the 2021 ejection against Louisville)
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Mykael Wright, Oregon
The Giants can always use more depth at cornerback, so what could Oregon's Mykael Wright offer them?
Joe Schoen Clarifies Comments Regarding Potential Saquon Barkley Trade
Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he will listen to any offers he receives for players on the roster, but that he's not necessarily looking to trade certain guys such as running back Saquon Barkley.
Will Hernandez Signs with Arizona Cardinals
The Giants now have one member remaining from their 2018 draft class as the disappointing second-round pick heads west.
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Can Improve
- A bit high-cut in the hips
- Played a lot more zone coverage than man
- Aggressive punch at LOS could be exposed against NFL WRs
- Quick transitions, with built-up momentum, are solid, but not elite
- Center of gravity rises out of breaks, making transitions not as clean
- When in man coverage - inside leverage - outside the divider (chest slightly angled towards sideline), Booth took some time to throttle speed down off vertically sold stems, leaving him susceptible to well-timed comebacks and curls near the sideline
- Love his physical nature, but he flies in with reckless abandon - will be susceptible to agile/reactive players in the NFL
Summary
Overall, Andrew Booth Jr. is a physical cornerback who can play zone or man coverage while being a very aggressive run support player. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage, understands offensive route concepts, and he’s a nuisance at the catch point for quarterbacks and wide receivers to deal with.
I appreciate his downhill nature. He’s not the cleanest with his transitions in and out of breaks with his momentum in full-gear down the field. His aggressiveness at the line of scrimmage may have to be tamed at the NFL, for it could be used against him against NFL receivers with their diverse release packages. Booth Jr. has first-round upside and should be a solid starting cornerback by Year 2.
GRADE: 6.49
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums