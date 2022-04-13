2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Derek Stingley, Jr, LSU

Stingley's 2019 tape as a press-man cornerback may be some of the most impressive college CB play, considering he was a true freshman in the SEC. He had a 37 percent catch rate with six interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

He was only penalized twice as he aligned 883 times outside, 50 times in the box, 17 times at safety, and 81 times in the slot. He also recorded 38 tackles, one for a loss, and eight STOPs. Stingley was a consensus All-American.

His 2020 and 2021 seasons weren’t as strong as his 2019, but they weren’t terrible. In the two seasons, he allowed a 45% catch rate for 201-yards with five passes defended. He still earned first-team All-American honors in 2020, where he was only targeted 29 times.

Stingley has some family ties with the NFL; his grandfather Darryl Stingley was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots out of Purdue in 1973. His father also played cornerback at Purdue and went on to play professional baseball.

Stingley couldn’t compete at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine because he wasn’t 100 percent ready post-foot surgery. He competed at his Pro Day in early April, and he performed well. His movements looked effortless. Stingley wasn’t impressed with his 40-time after his Pro Day; he stated that he could run faster than a 4.3.