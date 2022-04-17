2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Marcus Jones, Houston

Jones was a dynamic special teams player at Troy and he became one of the better defensive backs in the country at Houston, despite being undersized. He was the 2017 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, and a two-time All-American.

He also was a fourth team alternate All-American for PFF in 2020 as a CB. Jones was so versatile with the football in his hands that Houston used him in some offensive packages; he saw 15 targets, catching 10 of them for 109-yards and a touchdown in 2021.

As a CB, Jones was feisty, good in man coverage, and disruptive. He recorded 40 tackles, 15 STOPs, with a 48% catch rate, five interceptions, and 12 passes defended in 2021. Jones had excellent PFF grades on defense and in coverage over the last three seasons.

He ended his college career with a 54.3% catch rate with ten interceptions and 29 passes defended. Jones is one of the best return specialists who also offers a lot of upside as a defensive back, preferably in the slot. He did not test at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.