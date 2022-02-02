Skip to main content
Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska Cornhuskers

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

The Giant could be in the market for additional cornerback help this off-season and someone like Cam Taylor-Britt could offer some reinforcement.

Cam Taylor-Britt, DB

Height: 6’0
Weight: 200 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Nebraska

Cam Taylor-Britt is a former three-star recruit from Montgomery, Alabama, where he attended Park Crossing high school. Taylor-Britt was a part of the 2018 recruiting cycle where he was the 25th ranked recruit out of Alabama. Taylor-Britt was a dominant quarterback in high school, where he accounted for 2,496-yards and 30 total touchdowns.

Notables

The unique athlete was a 2021 team captain and earned an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He finished Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2021 and was an honorable mention in 2019. He had 17 passes defended and six interceptions while playing cornerback for the Cornhuskers.

Strengths

  • Long arms, and really good overall length - a bit high-cut in the hips
  • Solid hip turn and ability to transition down the field with momentum
  • Good closing burst once he transitions out of break
  • Physical at the line of scrimmage, good reroute ability and strong punch
  • Physical temperament and good competitive toughness
  • Good ball skills and tracking ability when football is airborne
  • Not afraid to deliver punishing hits
  • Has “big hit” ability
  • Shown ability to diagnose and react well to screen plays
  • Versatile, aligned at safety a few times, and can play LCB/RCB

Weaknesses

  • Not overly fast, will struggle with deep speed in the NFL
  • Lack of deep speed leads to unnecessary grabbing/contact
  • Can grab out of breaks, was penalized nine times in college
  • Wild tackler, the technique needs polish and he is susceptible to misses
  • Allows a good amount of separation on inside breaking routes

Summary

Overall, Taylor-Britt is incredibly physical and delivers big hits on the football. He is disruptive at the catch point and has good overall ball skills. While he’s not afraid to hit, he isn’t overly polished as a tackler. 

His overall athletic ability may not assist him in the NFL. He isn’t slow or heavy-footed, but deep speed could pose a problem for the physical, long cornerback. He is interesting for Cover-2 schemes that want to press, but deep man coverage at the NFL level could be an issue.

GRADE: 6.2

draftgradechart

