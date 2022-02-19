2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL/Edge Travon Walker, Georgia

Georgia's Travon Walker's versatility among the defensive line is sure to draw a lot of interest among NFL teams looking for pass-rushing help.

Travon Walker, EDGE/DL

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 275 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Georgia

A former five-star recruit from Upson Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia, Walker was the second-ranked Georgia recruit and the third-ranked defensive tackle recruit in the 2019 cycle. According to 247 Sports, he is the 431st ranked prospect in their database.

Notables

Walker figures to be a better professional than he was a college player--not that he was bad at Georgia. He was in a part-time role up until his junior season, where he still wasn’t an every-down player. Walker made 33 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, six sacks, and two passes defended while pressuring the quarterback 34 times in 2021.

He finishes his career at Georgia with 61 tackles, 13 for a loss, 9.5 sacks, an interception, and 60 pressures. He was a freshman All-American in 2019. He was versatile enough to align all over the Bulldog’s defensive line. His best fit could be an ODD 5-T, but he can be kicked inside effectively on passing downs.

Strengths

Freaky chiseled frame

Very long arms allow him to dictate terms with OTs

Excellent closing burst into the pocket

Moves well laterally around block on the LOS

Can quickly penetrate interior gaps from outside shade

Great explosiveness low to high into contact

Good, quick, first step allows him to convert speed to power

Heavy hands, loud, demanding pop on contact

A violent, physical, player with excellent play strength at the point of attack

Very good run defender who uses length well

Plays with good leverage despite tall frame

Violent when shedding blocks, great grip strength

Has a lot of pass-rushing moves (doesn’t consistently string them together)

Whatever move he uses tends to have some success

Combines power/lower body drive into his pass-rushing moves

Good pursuit in open space

Solid processor who handled many responsibilities

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato? Click here to see those already posted. 1 Gallery 1 Images

Can Improve

Doesn’t bend the edge like other EDGE rushers in the class

Not very experienced (only one season with more than 200 snaps)

Hand placement/timing can be refined

Used pure superior strength/physicality to win often in college

Takes a while for him to get to counter move as pass-rusher, stubborn, and needs to quickly move on when a move fails

Summary

Overall, Travon Walker is an imposing DL/EDGE player who is a great run defender; he’s difficult to reach because of his length and foot quickness. His strength is hard to combat when OTs attempt to down block and his penetration skills are excellent off the line.

Walker can push the pocket with strength and has a lot of pass-rushing moves. Though his moves might not be overly refined in terms of placement, he needs to learn to string them together consistently. Still, the raw strength and power in these moves, combined with Walker’s incredible athletic ability/length, are difficult to find, even in the NFL.

On a defense stacked with talent-- Georgia could have eight players selected in the top 100, Walker has a realistic shot to be the first off the board.

GRADE: 6.7

Join the Giants Country Community