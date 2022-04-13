2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Overall, Matthew Butler is a pass-rushing specialist early on in his career who can leverage his quickness and ability to attack the half-man relationship to penetrate gaps in a 1-gap system.

Butler has juice as a pass-rusher; he seems to have a plan when pass-rushing, is flexible/agile enough to loop, and he’s a solid overall run defender when he’s not double-teamed. Butler struggles with functional strength when asked to anchor against double team blocks.

Teams who are looking for disruptive players outside of Day 2 who can penetrate and cause chaos in the pocket, then Butler could be a developmental option who could have success. He may need some time to make a significant three-down impact, but the upside is very understandable.