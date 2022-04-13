Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee

Matthew Butler has a lot of intriguing characteristics as a pass rusher. could he be a fit for the Giants?

Matthew Butler, DL

Height: 6’4
Weight: 297 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Tennessee
Arm length: 33 ½”
Hands: 9 ¼”

A former three-star recruit out of Garner High School in Garner, North Carolina, Butler was the 35th defensive tackle ranked in the 2017 cycle and the 12th recruit ranked in North Carolina. Butler exercised his COVID-19 fifth-year option and had his best season of play during his senior campaign.

Notables

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Butler recorded 31 pressures in Tim Banks’ first season as defensive coordinator in 2021; Butler was used more as an attacking penetrator that leveraged his quickness off the snap to disrupt the pocket, cause undesirable IOL angles, and crash rushing lanes. Butler also had 28 STOPS, five sacks, and 27 tackles in 2021.

Before Banks arrived on campus, he played under Derrick Ansley, who didn’t utilize Butler’s quickness off the snap as much. Butler finished his college career with 53 pressures, ten sacks, 68 STOPS, and 93 tackles. Butler attended the East/West Shrine Game and was one of the more impressive prospects to participate in the event. He then tested at the NFL Scouting Combine:

  • 40-yard-dash: 5.0
  • Bench press: 17
  • Vertical jump: 32
  • Broad jump: 112
  • 3-Cone: 7.89
  • Short-shuttle: 4.81

Strengths

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
  • Good size and length with very good athletic ability
  • His lower body explosive number (80th percentile for VJ, 87th for BJ) aren’t a surprise
  • Very bendy for a 300-pound player
  • Plays with good control when rushing the passer
  • Quickly gets off the snap to attack the half-man
  • Flashed UOH, rip, bend through contact for a sack vs Georgia (Q1, 1st&10, 7:39) vs. Justin Shaffer
  • Employed double-swipes and clubs to position himself in a half-man relationship
  • When he times the snap well, he uses exceptional explosiveness/quickness to get hip to hip
  • Showed initial hand usage to keep chest clean and position himself outside blockers in an attacking manner
  • Great at dipping shoulder into contact and not exposing his chest when he is penetrating
  • Seems to have pass rushing plan when attacking in obvious passing situations
  • Has the ability to change direction and loop wide when running twists
  • A good run defender in base situations - very good eye discipline
  • Does well when reached, very good reactive quickness
  • Gets his hands inside and flashes his eyes on running concepts vs single blocks
  • Plays with a lot of effort and his always running around the field
  • A 1-gap penetrator who is quick off the snap that can be a disruptive force in certain situations along the line of scrimmage

Weaknesses/Can Improve

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) breaks past the offensive line towards Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
  • The attacking style of the defense would force him into positions to not always leverage his run responsibilities
  • Attacking style leads to him popping his pad-level too high, leaving himself exposed
  • Handling double teams will be an issue
  • Vs Georgia (Q3, 2nd&12, 13:56) embarrassingly plowed over
  • Struggled to anchor against Purdue and Alabama
  • Needs to play with more power
  • Thrown aside vs Kentucky (Q3, 2nd&10, 3:42) when attempting to attack outside shoulder - predictable, plus he didn’t time this specific snap well
  • Could be more consistent coming out of his stance - limited wasted movements
  • Functional strength at the point of attack has to improve to consistently earn snaps in the NFL

Summary

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler at Tennessee Football Pro Day at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Overall, Matthew Butler is a pass-rushing specialist early on in his career who can leverage his quickness and ability to attack the half-man relationship to penetrate gaps in a 1-gap system.

Butler has juice as a pass-rusher; he seems to have a plan when pass-rushing, is flexible/agile enough to loop, and he’s a solid overall run defender when he’s not double-teamed. Butler struggles with functional strength when asked to anchor against double team blocks.

Teams who are looking for disruptive players outside of Day 2 who can penetrate and cause chaos in the pocket, then Butler could be a developmental option who could have success. He may need some time to make a significant three-down impact, but the upside is very understandable.

GRADE: 6.12

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Cade Otton, Washington

The Giants reportedly had tight end Cade Otton in for a pre-draft visit. What would he potntially bring to their offense if drafted?

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants Helmet
Play
Draft

Coach Gene Clemons's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Coach Gene Clemons has a few draft selections in his full Giants mock draft that haven't really been linked much to the team so far.

By Gene Clemons19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

There's a lot to like about Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto, who still has even more room to grow to become a top-shelf NFL caliber pass rusher.

By Nick Falato23 hours ago
23 hours ago
draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Cade Otton, Washington

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
New York Giants Helmet
Draft

Coach Gene Clemons's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

By Gene Clemons19 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

By Nick Falato23 hours ago
Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey (8) is one of the Sooners' top defensive linemen this season.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

By Nick FalatoApr 12, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Draft

Tom Rudawsky's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

By Tom RudawskyApr 11, 2022
Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

By Nick FalatoApr 11, 2022
Oct 10, 1999; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants running back Gary Brown (33) in action against Arizona Cardinals defenders Tommy Bennett (28) and Ronald McKinnon (57) at Sun Devil Stadium.
News

Former Giants Running Back Gary Brown Passes Away

By Giants Country News DeskApr 10, 2022
Draft_2022_RGB.0
Draft

Pro Football Focus's Extremely Bold Predictions for Giants in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft

By Patricia TrainaApr 10, 2022