2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Neil Farrell Jr, LSU

Farrell played five seasons at LSU. 2019 and 2021 were his best seasons; he recorded 46 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, 15 pressures, and 26 STOPS in 2019.

In 2021, he recorded 45 tackles, 9.5 for a loss, two sacks, two passes defended, 24 pressures, and 26 STOPS. Farrell ended his college career with 62 pressures on 747 pass-rushing snaps and he had 78 STOPs.

Farrell also had 143 tackles, 22 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Farrell attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Farrell had a great week in Mobile and showed his disruptiveness. His arms did grow from 31 ⅝” at the Senior Bowl to 32¼” at the Combine; either way, he’s a solid day three option who is quicker than I originally anticipated heading into his film.