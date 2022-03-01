2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

Aggies edge rusher Micheal Clemons has some talent and upside as a potential Day 3 prospect if teams can get past some of the off-field issues.

Micheal Clemons, EDGE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 270 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Texas A&M

A former three-star recruit out of Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas, Clemons was the 5th ranked Texas recruit during the 2017 cycle. He was a JUCO transfer from Cisco Junior College.

Clemons missed the 2018 season with a foot injury that sidelined him for the season. He played three healthy years after that foot injury. However, he did suffer a leg injury that limited him to five starts in 2020.

Notables

Clemons has some baggage. He was arrested in the summer of 2021 and was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/give false information, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license. Clemons was suspended for one game and returned to action in week two against Colorado.

After his return, he assembled an impressive senior season; he recorded 19 STOPS, 17 tackles, 46 pressures, eight sacks, and 27 hurries for the Aggies. He finishes his career at Texas A&M with 50 STOPS, 57 tackles, 85 pressures, 16 sacks, and 46 hurries (Pro Football Focus).

Strengths

Exceptional physique, chiseled

Long limbs, uses length very well

Very good athlete, closes width quickly

Is a bit high waisted; still saw some ability to bend through contact and corner

Despite his size, he plays with solid initial leverage off snap

Solid overall explosiveness and burst

Maintains low-profile through bull-rush for a long legged player

Generates good power through his lower-half

Explodes through his hips into his target

Strong punch: deliberate striking location in close quarters as pass-rusher

Has several pass rush moves, all very violent

Can string several moves together as a pass-rusher; seems to have a plan of attack

Has an array of counter moves

Coverts his speed/burst to power with good bull-rush

Moves solidly in space

Can Improve

Could anticipate snaps better to maximize first-step

Is a bit high before the snap, but tends to dip low when power rushing

Can get a little out of control when attacking OTs outside shoulder through a wide-angle; he’s typically balanced, but I saw him lose his footing unnecessarily up the arc

Saw bend through contact, but being high-hipped will prevent him from bending in limited space

Moves quicker coming downhill than he does moving laterally

Needs to become quicker at diagnosing and reacting to rushing plays

Has strength/length to set edge, but positioning leaves B-gap too open

Would attempt to shed by moving laterally vs run; made it hard for him to leverage his gap at times

May only be an EVEN front end

Injuries and character must be evaluated

Summary

Overall, Micheal Clemons jumped out to me on film while watching an opposing offense and his teammate DeMarvin Leal. I became interested and started watching more of Clemons.

He’s got a solid burst off the snap (when anticipated well) with excellent length and strong, effective hands that jolt OTs. I appreciate Clemons’ ability to rush the passer; he uses both his hands well with swipes, can convert speed to power, has inside counter moves, and is nimble enough to pull off spin moves.

He’s functional as a run defender, albeit he can refine that area of his game. Clemons has the upside to be a three-down starter in a 4-3, EVEN, front team. Injuries and character have to be analyzed, however.

GRADE: 6.1 (C) -- Might not be selected until sometime on Day 3l “C” stands for character flag.

