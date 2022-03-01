2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
Micheal Clemons, EDGE
Height: 6’5
Weight: 270 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Texas A&M
A former three-star recruit out of Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas, Clemons was the 5th ranked Texas recruit during the 2017 cycle. He was a JUCO transfer from Cisco Junior College.
Clemons missed the 2018 season with a foot injury that sidelined him for the season. He played three healthy years after that foot injury. However, he did suffer a leg injury that limited him to five starts in 2020.
Notables
Clemons has some baggage. He was arrested in the summer of 2021 and was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/give false information, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license. Clemons was suspended for one game and returned to action in week two against Colorado.
After his return, he assembled an impressive senior season; he recorded 19 STOPS, 17 tackles, 46 pressures, eight sacks, and 27 hurries for the Aggies. He finishes his career at Texas A&M with 50 STOPS, 57 tackles, 85 pressures, 16 sacks, and 46 hurries (Pro Football Focus).
Strengths
- Exceptional physique, chiseled
- Long limbs, uses length very well
- Very good athlete, closes width quickly
- Is a bit high waisted; still saw some ability to bend through contact and corner
- Despite his size, he plays with solid initial leverage off snap
- Solid overall explosiveness and burst
- Maintains low-profile through bull-rush for a long legged player
- Generates good power through his lower-half
- Explodes through his hips into his target
- Strong punch: deliberate striking location in close quarters as pass-rusher
- Has several pass rush moves, all very violent
- Can string several moves together as a pass-rusher; seems to have a plan of attack
- Has an array of counter moves
- Coverts his speed/burst to power with good bull-rush
- Moves solidly in space
Can Improve
- Could anticipate snaps better to maximize first-step
- Is a bit high before the snap, but tends to dip low when power rushing
- Can get a little out of control when attacking OTs outside shoulder through a wide-angle; he’s typically balanced, but I saw him lose his footing unnecessarily up the arc
- Saw bend through contact, but being high-hipped will prevent him from bending in limited space
- Moves quicker coming downhill than he does moving laterally
- Needs to become quicker at diagnosing and reacting to rushing plays
- Has strength/length to set edge, but positioning leaves B-gap too open
- Would attempt to shed by moving laterally vs run; made it hard for him to leverage his gap at times
- May only be an EVEN front end
- Injuries and character must be evaluated
Summary
Overall, Micheal Clemons jumped out to me on film while watching an opposing offense and his teammate DeMarvin Leal. I became interested and started watching more of Clemons.
He’s got a solid burst off the snap (when anticipated well) with excellent length and strong, effective hands that jolt OTs. I appreciate Clemons’ ability to rush the passer; he uses both his hands well with swipes, can convert speed to power, has inside counter moves, and is nimble enough to pull off spin moves.
He’s functional as a run defender, albeit he can refine that area of his game. Clemons has the upside to be a three-down starter in a 4-3, EVEN, front team. Injuries and character have to be analyzed, however.
GRADE: 6.1 (C) -- Might not be selected until sometime on Day 3l “C” stands for character flag.
