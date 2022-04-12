2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Bonitto is a super quick and bendy EDGE who recorded 39 tackles, 15 for a loss, seven sacks, 52 pressures, and 28 STOPs in 2021. He was very productive at harassing opposing quarterbacks, and he also had 49 pressures, 11.5 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks in 2020.

Bonitto was named the Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year by PFF, and he was a Bednarik Award semifinalist. He also earned a second team All-Big 12 selections in 2020 & 2021. His athletic gifts are difficult to teach.

Bonitto played in a defense that frequently would exchange gaps from pre to post snap. It leveraged his ability to slant inside and take advantage of angles. He attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine where he performed very well.