2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Voted all Big-12 second team in 2021 and 2020. Recorded 23 tackles, 11 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 29 pressures, and 16 STOPs in 2021. Finished his two seasons at Oklahoma with 42 tackles, 17 for a loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, three passes defended, 56 pressures, and 25 STOPs.

Oklahoma’s defense used Winfrey predominantly as a nose-technique. The defense consistently slanted and stunted, exchanging gaps and using speed to create angle disadvantages and miscommunications along opposing offensive lines.

It can be argued that Oklahoma’s usage of Winfrey didn’t maximize his true skill-set. He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was used all along the defensive line. He ended the week as the Most Valuable Player after a two-sack, three tackle for a loss, performance. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, recording a 4.89 40-yard dash.