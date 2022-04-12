2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IDL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Perrion Winfrey, DL
Height: 6’4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Oklahoma
Arm length: 35 ¼”
Wingspan: 84 ¾”
Hand size: 10 ¼”
A former four-star recruit out of Roselle, Illinois, where he attended Lake Park High School, Winfrey started his college career at Iowa Western Community College (JUCO) before transferring to Oklahoma as a transfer.
He was the No. 1 ranked transfer athlete before the 2020 season. Winfrey had 55 tackles, 23 for a loss, 9.5 sacks, and one forced fumble at Iowa Western.
Notables
Voted all Big-12 second team in 2021 and 2020. Recorded 23 tackles, 11 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 29 pressures, and 16 STOPs in 2021. Finished his two seasons at Oklahoma with 42 tackles, 17 for a loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, three passes defended, 56 pressures, and 25 STOPs.
Oklahoma’s defense used Winfrey predominantly as a nose-technique. The defense consistently slanted and stunted, exchanging gaps and using speed to create angle disadvantages and miscommunications along opposing offensive lines.
It can be argued that Oklahoma’s usage of Winfrey didn’t maximize his true skill-set. He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was used all along the defensive line. He ended the week as the Most Valuable Player after a two-sack, three tackle for a loss, performance. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, recording a 4.89 40-yard dash.
Strengths
- Elite length (96th percentile wingspan, 95th arm length)
- Good height/athletic ability combination
- Has solid overall jump off the snap with good lateral agility
- Is best when he explodes off one foot and establishes half-man quickly
- Gets very good penetration off the snap
- Upfield burst and engagement of power catch OL off guard
- Packs heavy hands and pop on contact; violence in his hands
- Showed ability to win with powerful hands and finesse hands - needs to be more consistent with both
- Creates good separation vs OL when his hands are tuned in
- Texas: Q4, 6:14
- When reach blocks are going in his slant direction, he punished OL
- Oklahoma State: Q3, 12:33; Q3, 5:00; Q4, 12:16
- Has very good overall play strength
- Is a good overall run blocker who could be great if he could play a bit lower
- Could be versatile enough to play all down the line in various situations (has a unique build/AA combo)
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- A bit undersized, weight-wise, for an interior defensive lineman who doesn’t play with excellent leverage
- Could use his insanely long arms better
- High-hipped; stiff when turning tightly
- Not very balanced when rushing
- Can lean into his bull-rush too much, causing balance issues against proactive OL
- Tends to dip his head into bull-rush
- Hands usage isn’t consistent with timing/placement
- Could get to secondary pass rush move quicker
- Too many tackles slipped through his grasp
Summary
Overall, Perrion Winfrey is an incredibly long defensive lineman who was used as a nose-technique in a system that stunted often. He used his quick penetration skills to disrupt and open lanes for teammates. He can play high at times and isn’t always balanced while rushing, but he has flashed physical and speedy hands to shed.
He could maximize his length more, but he’s already a good run defender with solid pass-rushing upside. I thought his tape left some to be desired, but the flashes were bright, and it’s fair to assume his role wasn’t ideal, albeit his quick first step and ability to explode off a foot set him up for success on occasion. Winfrey has a chance of being selected in the first round.
GRADE: 6.32
