2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
Justin Shaffer, IOL
Height: 6’3
Weight: 326 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
Arm Length: 33 3/4″
Wingspan: 81 1/8″
Hand: 10 3/8″
A former three-star prospect out of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, Shaffer was the 23rd offensive guard recruit and the 39th ranked recruit in the 2017 cycle.
Shaffer was a two-year starter on one of the best offensive lines in the country; he helped the Georgia Bulldogs win the National Championship in the 2021 season.
Notables
Pro Football Focus named Shaffer a preseason All-American heading into 2021. He allowed four sacks and 20 pressures through the season, five sacks, and 30 pressures throughout his collegiate career.
He was named to the second-team All-SEC for his efforts in 2021. He earned All-SEC third-team in 2020 and attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile earlier this year.
Strengths
- A thick player with wide frame
- Feet move with hast when kicking into space (for a player that is 326-pounds)
- Does well when blocking down 1 or 2i shades in pin-pull
- Good pop in his hands to stun
- Very good grip strength, strong big hands
- When low, he generates good power through the ground to move players off the ball
- Does well in ACE combo/climb to second level
- Solid location skills and angles to force LBs out of position
- When square with pass-rushers, and when he keeps his pad-level/hips low, he has ability to punch and stop pass-rushers in their tracks - strong in this area
- Does well to punch & steer; latches on and does solid job moving his feet when contact is initiated as a pass protector
- A smart overall player who wasn’t fooled much by twists up front
- Has a nasty mean streak
- Played LG most of his career, but started RG in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2020
Can Improve
- Pad level is too high
- Not very athletic, lacks hips and change of direction to recover
- Movement laterally while square in a shuffle is only adequate
- Footwork is only adequate; he’s not always in an optimal position to handle power moves
- Adquate overall hand technique with striking; does well when contact is made, but consistency with that outcome is erratic
- Allows defenders to out-leverage him, leading to balance issues
- Was frequently stood up at the point of attack against Alabama
- Was popped backward too often against good college talent exploding low to high with forward momentum
- Anchor is adequate for a player of his size, especially when he’s forced to open his hips to account for an angle
- Must bring his feet with him more consistently when run blocking
Summary
Overall, Justin Shaffer is a big-bodied offensive lineman who possesses good power when his technique is maintained at an optimal level. His hands aren’t always refined, his pad level rises too frequently, and his anchor leaves some to be desired for a player of his size.
His punch is tough and can halt, and he also has excellent grip strength once he gets his hands in position. But consistency with his punch needs to improve. Shaffer is a developmental guard who can play in a power/gap run scheme. He should make a 53-man roster but needs some NFL coaching.
GRADE: 5.96
