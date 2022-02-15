2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Acquiring smart, effective linebackers are certain to be a point of emphasis in the Giants' off-season plan, and Wyoming's Chad Muma has a lot to like in this regard.

Chad Muma, LB

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

School: Wyoming

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Wingspan: 75 3/4″

Hand: 10″

A former three-star recruit out of Parker, Colorado, where he attended Legend High School, Muma was the 10th ranked recruit in Colorado during the 2018 cycle.

He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, leading the National Team in tackles (9). Muma suffered a torn patellar injury in high school, which was one reason why he attended Wyoming.

He almost attended Colorado State, but he reportedly didn’t appreciate how the Rams handled his injury, so he joined Wyoming. Muma has also battled through Type 1 diabetes since the seventh grade.

Notables

Muma was a very productive linebacker for Wyoming. He recorded 142 tackles, 8 for a loss, with three interceptions, 21 pressures, and a sack and a half in 2021. Muma also returned 2 of those interceptions for a touchdown.

He finished his college career with 266 tackles, 19 for a loss, 43 pressures, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Muma was a very productive leader and is an interesting linebacking option at the next level.

Strengths

Very good size, length, and thickness for modern linebackers

Solid overall athletic ability

Flows well laterally and does a solid job changing direction

Good explosiveness downhill

Solid at working through trash in the box

Delivers physical hits at the point of attack

Very good tackler who is technically sound

Smart player who positions himself well

Does a solid overall job reading his keys and diagnosing offensive concepts

Solid overall player in zone coverage

Had highlight interceptions



Gains good depth in his drops with solid spatial awareness

Was a true leader in college

Very tough player with incredible hustle

Can Improve

Not overly fluid or flexible

Sideline to Sideline speed is questionable

Could be a bit better at shedding blocks at the second level

May struggle against shiftier backs in the NFL in man coverage

Better athlete heading downhill than he is in space

Past injuries have to check out

Summary

Overall, Chad Muma is a solid athlete for a modern NFL linebacker, but he doesn’t have the same athletic upside as other linebackers in the class. He has great size, is smart, has adequate overall coverage skills, and is good in the box.

Muma is a better athlete when he’s moving downhill than in space, dropping into coverage. His past injuries will be a topic of conversation at the combine, and he could still improve with shedding blocks.

GRADE: 6.1

