2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Acquiring smart, effective linebackers are certain to be a point of emphasis in the Giants' off-season plan, and Wyoming's Chad Muma has a lot to like in this regard.

Chad Muma, LB

Height: 6'2″
Weight: 241
Class: Senior
School: Wyoming
Arm Length: 32 3/8″
Wingspan: 75 3/4″
Hand: 10″

A former three-star recruit out of Parker, Colorado, where he attended Legend High School, Muma was the 10th ranked recruit in Colorado during the 2018 cycle.

He attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, leading the National Team in tackles (9). Muma suffered a torn patellar injury in high school, which was one reason why he attended Wyoming.

He almost attended Colorado State, but he reportedly didn’t appreciate how the Rams handled his injury, so he joined Wyoming. Muma has also battled through Type 1 diabetes since the seventh grade.

Notables

Muma was a very productive linebacker for Wyoming. He recorded 142 tackles, 8 for a loss, with three interceptions, 21 pressures, and a sack and a half in 2021. Muma also returned 2 of those interceptions for a touchdown.

He finished his college career with 266 tackles, 19 for a loss, 43 pressures, 5.5 sacks, and three interceptions. Muma was a very productive leader and is an interesting linebacking option at the next level.

Strengths

  • Very good size, length, and thickness for modern linebackers
  • Solid overall athletic ability
  • Flows well laterally and does a solid job changing direction
  • Good explosiveness downhill
  • Solid at working through trash in the box
  • Delivers physical hits at the point of attack
  • Very good tackler who is technically sound
  • Smart player who positions himself well
  • Does a solid overall job reading his keys and diagnosing offensive concepts
  • Solid overall player in zone coverage
    • Had highlight interceptions
    • Gains good depth in his drops with solid spatial awareness
  • Was a true leader in college
  • Very tough player with incredible hustle

Can Improve

  • Not overly fluid or flexible
  • Sideline to Sideline speed is questionable
  • Could be a bit better at shedding blocks at the second level
  • May struggle against shiftier backs in the NFL in man coverage
  • Better athlete heading downhill than he is in space
  • Past injuries have to check out

Summary

Overall, Chad Muma is a solid athlete for a modern NFL linebacker, but he doesn’t have the same athletic upside as other linebackers in the class. He has great size, is smart, has adequate overall coverage skills, and is good in the box. 

Muma is a better athlete when he’s moving downhill than in space, dropping into coverage. His past injuries will be a topic of conversation at the combine, and he could still improve with shedding blocks.

GRADE: 6.1

draftgradechart

