2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
Channing Tindall, LB
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 223 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
Arm Length: 32 3/8”
Wingspan: 77 1/4”
Hand: 10 1/4”
A former four-star recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina, where he attended Spring Valley High School, Tindall was the third-ranked South Carolina recruit in the 2018 cycle and the fifth-ranked ILB in that class.
He operated as the third linebacker on one of the best defenses in recent college football memory.
Notables
In tackles, Tindall finished third on the Georgia Bulldogs with 67, 7.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and 26 pressures in 2021. Tindall also had 31 STOPS near the line of scrimmage. He concluded his Bulldog career with 108 tackles, 16 for a loss, 12 sacks, and 36 pressures.
Tindall is a rare athlete at the linebacker position; he reportedly jumped a 39.6-vertical in high school. At the Senior Bowl, Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Patrick Willis, the great former San Francisco 49er. There’s a lot of reason for excitement with Tindall, but he’s not a polished product yet.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
We continue our scouting profiles on the loaded Georgia defense by taking a look at Channing Tindall.
How Giants Plan to Position QB Daniel Jones for Success
Giants head coach Brian Daboll will take a great deal of input from quarterback Daniel Jones regarding what the team's offensive system will look like moving forward. NFL Network Analyst David Carr spoke of why that's a smart move.
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LB Jaylon Smith
Linebacker Jaylon Smith gave the Giants defense a late-season spark. Was it enough though to warrant a second contract?
Strengths
- Elite athletic ability for the linebacker position
- Rare explosiveness when triggering downhill
- Moves well and stays square to the target when flowing laterally
- Solid lower-body flexion, can bend
- Good play strength with excellent physicality
- Is a bull in a china shop, at times
- Tough tackler who commands respect
- Great pop on contact, large tackle radius, and excellent location skills
- Potential to be good in coverage (man or zone), feel isn’t quite there yet
- Dynamic blitzing linebacker with excellent acceleration and burst
- Has potential to be dynamic SAM in the NFL
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Can Improve
- Raw player, needs to be coached up
- Eye discipline isn’t refined
- Key & diagnose ability is only adequate at the moment
- More physical than technical when deconstructing blocks, will get him in trouble at the NFL level
- Has all the athletic capabilities to be good in coverage, but he’s not overly instinctive
- Spatial awareness is only adequate when in zone
- Was in a rotation, and never started a game in his senior season
- Has only one year of experience
Summary
Overall, Channing Tindall is an incredible athletic linebacker who plays with elite competitive toughness and physicality. He lacks experience, is raw, and needs coaching on the finer points of playing linebacker (run recognition, block deconstruction, etc.).
Still, the versatility he offers, combined with his rare athletic traits will get him drafted in the top 100. Tindall is a great fit for Wink Martindale’s scheme, and the Giants should be interested in the skills he brings to the table.
GRADE: 6.3
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums