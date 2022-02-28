Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

We continue our scouting profiles on the loaded Georgia defense by taking a look at Channing Tindall.

Channing Tindall, LB

Height: 6’1”
Weight: 223 lbs. 
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
Arm Length: 32 3/8”
Wingspan: 77 1/4”
Hand: 10 1/4”

A former four-star recruit out of Columbia, South Carolina, where he attended Spring Valley High School, Tindall was the third-ranked South Carolina recruit in the 2018 cycle and the fifth-ranked ILB in that class.

He operated as the third linebacker on one of the best defenses in recent college football memory.

Notables

In tackles, Tindall finished third on the Georgia Bulldogs with 67, 7.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and 26 pressures in 2021. Tindall also had 31 STOPS near the line of scrimmage. He concluded his Bulldog career with 108 tackles, 16 for a loss, 12 sacks, and 36 pressures.

Tindall is a rare athlete at the linebacker position; he reportedly jumped a 39.6-vertical in high school. At the Senior Bowl, Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Patrick Willis, the great former San Francisco 49er. There’s a lot of reason for excitement with Tindall, but he’s not a polished product yet.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia (41) during American team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

We continue our scouting profiles on the loaded Georgia defense by taking a look at Channing Tindall.

By Nick Falato
just now
just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones walks off the field after the Giants fall to the Washington Football Team, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Giants Plan to Position QB Daniel Jones for Success

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will take a great deal of input from quarterback Daniel Jones regarding what the team's offensive system will look like moving forward. NFL Network Analyst David Carr spoke of why that's a smart move.

By Patricia Traina
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (45) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LB Jaylon Smith

Linebacker Jaylon Smith gave the Giants defense a late-season spark. Was it enough though to warrant a second contract?

By Olivier Dumont
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Strengths

  • Elite athletic ability for the linebacker position
  • Rare explosiveness when triggering downhill
  • Moves well and stays square to the target when flowing laterally
  • Solid lower-body flexion, can bend
  • Good play strength with excellent physicality
  • Is a bull in a china shop, at times
  • Tough tackler who commands respect
  • Great pop on contact, large tackle radius, and excellent location skills
  • Potential to be good in coverage (man or zone), feel isn’t quite there yet
  • Dynamic blitzing linebacker with excellent acceleration and burst
  • Has potential to be dynamic SAM in the NFL

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Can Improve

  • Raw player, needs to be coached up
  • Eye discipline isn’t refined
  • Key & diagnose ability is only adequate at the moment
  • More physical than technical when deconstructing blocks, will get him in trouble at the NFL level
  • Has all the athletic capabilities to be good in coverage, but he’s not overly instinctive
  • Spatial awareness is only adequate when in zone
  • Was in a rotation, and never started a game in his senior season
  • Has only one year of experience

Summary

Overall, Channing Tindall is an incredible athletic linebacker who plays with elite competitive toughness and physicality. He lacks experience, is raw, and needs coaching on the finer points of playing linebacker (run recognition, block deconstruction, etc.). 

Still, the versatility he offers, combined with his rare athletic traits will get him drafted in the top 100. Tindall is a great fit for Wink Martindale’s scheme, and the Giants should be interested in the skills he brings to the table.

GRADE: 6.3

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia (41) during American team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

By Nick Falato
just now
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones walks off the field after the Giants fall to the Washington Football Team, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Giants Plan to Position QB Daniel Jones for Success

By Patricia Traina
13 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (45) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LB Jaylon Smith

By Olivier Dumont
18 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

By Nick Falato
Feb 27, 2022
Aug 18, 2013; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General view of New York Giants helmet displaying the Heads Up football logo prior to game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New Giants' Dyanamic Duo Eyes Building a Winner

By Patricia Traina
Feb 26, 2022
Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine at CFP National Champions press conference at JW Marriott.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

By Nick Falato
Feb 26, 2022
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (87) is tackled by New York Giants inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney (49) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: ILB Benardrick McKinney

By Olivier Dumont
Feb 26, 2022
Jul 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah during Pac-12 football media day at Hollywood & Highland.
Draft

Daniel Jeremiah Explains His Mock Draft Projection for Giants

By Patricia Traina
Feb 26, 2022