2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Christian Harris, Alabama

Christian Harris was highly productive for the Crimson Tide. What type of skill set does he have to offer an NFL team?

Christian Harris, LB

Height: 6’2
Weight: 232 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Alabama

A former four-star recruit out of University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Harris was the sixth-ranked inside linebacker and the fifth overall ranked Louisiana prospect during the 2019 cycle. Harris was a wide receiver and safety in high school who transitioned to linebacker once he arrived at Alabama’s campus. Harris helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win the National Championship in 2020.

Notables

Harris is a productive linebacker for one of the best schools in the nation. He had 80 tackles, 51 STOPS, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, 26 pressures, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 2021. He ends his collegiate career with 220 tackles, 120 STOPS, 26 tackles for a loss, ten sacks, 66 pressures, an interception, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles. 

Strengths

  • Great size and athletic profile
  • Covers a lot of space - is a three-down linebacker
  • Very good lower body flexibility and body control
  • Has the range, lateral mobility, change of direction, and agility to scrape, close width, and cover running backs and tight ends
  • Takes good angles from space to the tackle point (tackling must be cleaned up)
  • Good upper body strength to stack & shed
  • Showed impressive ability to dip outside shoulder around pullers when restricting C-Gap
  • Has shown the ability to read keys and react well to position himself in the right gap to force a STOP
  • Has the athletic traits to excel in coverage
  • Typically gains good depth in zone drops, does well to look for underneath routes from both sides of the field
  • Does well when walling crossers off from 3x1 set
  • Blew up several screens, seemed to anticipate them well
  • Man coverage ability is solid, gets physical up route stem
  • Quick trigger downhill as a blitzing linebacker
  • Great pursuit when tracking ballcarrier/quarterback down
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks up after a play during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants' Offense

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the strengths and weaknesses in new backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor's game.

By Gene Clemons7 hours ago
7 hours ago
March 18, 2022: Giants tight end Ricky Seals-Jones speaks to the Giants media via video conference.
Play
Big Blue+

New Giants Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Hopes to Put Down Roots in New York

Ricky Seals-Jones believes he can be a complete tight end for the Giants as he looks to put down roots in New York.

By Patricia Traina8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Logan Ryan
Play
News

Ex-Giants DB Logan Ryan Lands on Feet with Bucs

The former Giants defensive back and co-captain reunites with quarterback Tom Brady, who came out of a brief retirement last week.

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Can Improve

  • A bit high-cut in the hips, albeit fluidity didn’t seem to be an issue
  • Misses far too many tackles (had double-digit missed tackle percentage in every college season)
  • Flies into the tackle point with his head down
  • Must drive through targets and wrap up more consistently
  • Goes for hit stick (big hit) far too often
  • Play strength when aligned at EDGE was problematic against LSU’s freshman offensive tackle
  • Inconsistent processing, found himself out of position more than one would like to see
  • Could have better spatial awareness when trash is around him, and with routes from the backside behind him
  • Flashes, but is inconsistent
  • Competitive toughness concerns in certain games seemed fair; was he given all of his effort?

Summary

Overall, Christian Harris flashes three-down linebacker ability; he is a great athlete who is fluid in space, and he has a good size. Harris has high upside, but he’s inconsistent with tackling, processing, and it appears his motor runs hot & cold. He must clean up his tackling inefficiencies with his technique, and flying into tackle point wildly.

I understand why teams would value him in the second round, but he’s going to need more development to be a reliable contributor on defense. He only started playing linebacker in college, so more time could help him reach his potential.

GRADE: 6.31

draftgradechart

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks up after a play during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.
Big Blue+

What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants' Offense

By Gene Clemons7 hours ago
March 18, 2022: Giants tight end Ricky Seals-Jones speaks to the Giants media via video conference.
Big Blue+

New Giants Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Hopes to Put Down Roots in New York

By Patricia Traina8 hours ago
Logan Ryan
News

Ex-Giants DB Logan Ryan Lands on Feet with Bucs

By Patricia Traina9 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants

By Patricia Traina12 hours ago
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) runs with the ball after recovering the forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Terminate Safety Logan Ryan's Contract

By Patricia TrainaMar 17, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Locked In on Learning Offense, Getting Ready to Compete

By Patricia TrainaMar 17, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

By Nick FalatoMar 17, 2022
Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) walks into the stadium during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Zachary Carter, Florida

By Nick FalatoMar 17, 2022