2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Damone Clark, LSU

Clark had a phenomenal senior season at LSU, where he wore the coveted #18 jersey, a privilege awarded to team leaders on and off the field. Clark recorded 135 tackles, 15 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended, an interception, and two forced fumbles during the 2021 season. He also added 23 pressures and 46 STOPS.

He finished his career at LSU with 249 tackles, 23 for a loss, ten sacks, an interception, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, 46 pressures, and 83 STOPS. Clark was the leader of a young and aggressive defense. Clark led the SEC in tackles and was second in the nation.

He was a Dick Butkus Award Finalist, a Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp, Sporting News), and was a 2021 Second-Team All-SEC selection. Clark attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. An MRI revealed the severity of his injury that required spinal fusion surgery; he is expected to make a full recovery. Here are his testing numbers from the Combine.