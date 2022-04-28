2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Overall, D’marco Jackson is an explosive undersized linebacker who does a solid job processing the game in the box with great penetration skills and pop-on contact. He struggled to keep himself clean and was often washed away from his run fit by climbing OL.

I appreciate his quick trigger coming downhill, his impressive range to cover space, and his pursuit/hustle. I am not one for comparisons because they typically do both players a disservice, but Jackson is a slightly less effective version of Nakobe Dean if I were to use a comparison.

If a team loves Dean and misses him on day one or early day two, then Jackson could be a target for them on day three. I think he’d fit well into Martindale’s scheme because of his ability to drop in coverage and the traits he shows when pressuring the quarterback. He will likely be a situational sub-package linebacker to start his career with the upside of becoming a solid WILL.