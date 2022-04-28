2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
D’Marco Jackson, LB
Height: 6’1
Weight: 233 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Appalachian State
Arm length: 32 ½”
Wingspan: 77 ⅞”
Hand size: 9 ¼”
A former two-star recruit out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he attended Broome High School, Jackson was a running back coming out of high school, and he was the 249th ranked RB in the 2017 cycle.
He was the 61st-ranked prospect out of South Carolina. Jackson was the Herald Journal Defensive Player of the Year in high school at LB while rushing for over 3,000-yards as a running back. Jackson is the cousin of Maurice Morris, a former player with the Seahawks and Lions.
How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
It's time to put the mock drafts and rumors to rest as the annual NFL Draft kicks off tonight!
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Nick takes a look at a promising inside linebacker with a lot of upside: Terrel Bernard of Baylor.
Zack Dietz's Final NFL Round 1 Mock Draft
Zack Dietz takes one last crack at forecasting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for all 32 teams.
Notables
A true leader on the defensive side of the football for a smaller school, Jackson was very productive. In his senior season, he recorded 119 tackles, 20 for a loss, six sacks, an interception, five passes defended a forced fumble, 27 pressures, and 51 STOPS. He ended his career with 291 tackles, 35 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, 55 pressures, and 127 STOPs.
Jackson received All-American nominations from PFN (second team), Phil Steele (fourth team), and PFF (honorable mention). He was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and was first-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 & 2021. Jackson attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he was solid all week, and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:
- 40-yard-dash: 4.55s
- 10-yard-split: 1.56
- Vertical jump: 33”
- Broad jump: 125”
Strengths
- Thick build in a more compact frame
- Very good athlete with excellent short-area quickness and burst
- Good overall change of direction and excellent lateral agility
- Read his run keys well on counter and gap runs
- Lousiana: Q4, 14:50
- Miami: Q2, 4:22
- A quick penetrator who flies downhill with a good physical nature
- Good overall run defender who needs to clean up some tackling issues
- Carries good pop on contact when tackling
- Great bend in his lower half to evade contact when coming forward, and dip/turn in tight quarters
- Miami: Q1, 00:32; Q1, 00:01
- Marshall: Q1, 14:04 (on blitz); Q1, 3:37
- Gets low and minimizes his surface area to get skinny when blitzing or penetrating
- Has upside to be used as a pass-rusher in passing situations (needs to develop better hands)
- Impressive defender in pursuit who does well to work around trash
- Good overall range and speed
- Effective blitzer who is excellent in green dog situations
- Frequently flushed the scrambling quarterback to the sideline to force a throw-away
- Has the capability to be a good man coverage cornerback
- Was late to carry a RB wheel; he flipped his hips, located, and got his hand into the catch point in the end zone (Arkansas State: Q1, 00:17)
- Fluid athlete in space
- Solid zone awareness to pick up crossers
- Team captain and will thrive on special teams in the NFL
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Short for a linebacker (15th% percentile)
- Adquate overall play strength when he doesn’t explode into targets (gets washed out of plays, anchor issues)
- Misses too many tackles (21% missed tackle rate in 2020 and 15.3% in 2021)
- Can be a more disciplined tackler; he’s not consistently bad at this, but it’s a factor to the missed tackles
- Over aggressive, will overplay or commit leaving his responsibility vulnerable
- Pressed the LOS and false stepped at times, leaving him chasing instead of attacking
- Engulfed at the second level when OL have clean release to climb
- Relies on his bend and evasiveness to avoid OL contact; needs work with shedding when OL land hands
- Solid overall coverage capable, but failed to cover #3 up the seam in 3x1 set vs Marshall (Q2, 12:46)
- Played at a smaller level of competition
Summary
Overall, D’marco Jackson is an explosive undersized linebacker who does a solid job processing the game in the box with great penetration skills and pop-on contact. He struggled to keep himself clean and was often washed away from his run fit by climbing OL.
I appreciate his quick trigger coming downhill, his impressive range to cover space, and his pursuit/hustle. I am not one for comparisons because they typically do both players a disservice, but Jackson is a slightly less effective version of Nakobe Dean if I were to use a comparison.
If a team loves Dean and misses him on day one or early day two, then Jackson could be a target for them on day three. I think he’d fit well into Martindale’s scheme because of his ability to drop in coverage and the traits he shows when pressuring the quarterback. He will likely be a situational sub-package linebacker to start his career with the upside of becoming a solid WILL.
GRADE: 6.16
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums