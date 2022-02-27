2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Nakobe Dean, LB
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 225 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
A former five-star recruit out of Horn Lake, Mississippi, where he attended Horn Lake High School, Dean was the number one recruit in Mississippi, and the number two ILB recruit in the country during the 2019 cycle.
He was also 247 Sports’ 402 all-time recruit. He was a main component of Georgia’s dominant defense that won the National Championship during the 2021 season. He also won the Butkus award in 2021.
Notables
Dean was highly productive and a true leader for the Bulldogs. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and he was a team captain on a loaded Georgia defense.
Dean recorded 72 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions to go along with five passes defended in 2021. He ended his productive three years at Georgia with 168 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 48 pressures (31 came in 2021).
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
The Georgia defense is loaded with NFL quality talent, and LB Nakobe Dean is no exception.
New Giants' Dyanamic Duo Eyes Building a Winner
General manager Joe Schoen and assistant general manager Brandon Brown share the same background, vision and values. And that can only be a good thing for a Giants team that is looking to reverese its fortunes.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Lewis Cine, Georgia
As the Giants seek to upgrade their roster across the board, what would Georgia's Lewis Cine bring to the mix?
Strengths
- Excellent athlete - immediate acceleration 0-100
- Incredibly explosive at the second level
- Can instantaneously start, stop, and change direction
- Rare play speed, runs around like his hair is on fire
- Plays with controlled reckless abandon
- Can flow and scrape laterally, great overall agility
- Positions himself well within the box when he diagnoses quickly
- Good flexibility in his lower half allows him to bend around contact as blitzer
- Has sideline to sideline speed - is a three-down linebacker
- Plays downhill and provides excellent pop on contact
- Does a solid job using his hands and adequate length to keep his chest clean
- Great reactive quickness when diagnosed
- Excellent tackler - runs through offensive player and drives legs
- Has coverage skills; solid awareness in zone, good athletic ability to play man
- Very good feet and hip fluidity to drop into coverage and find landmarks or play man
- A great blitzer with excellent pursuit and tracking skills
- Isn’t scared to embrace contact - elite competitive toughness and leadership
Can Improve
- Listed at 6’0, but that could be a stretch
- Doesn’t possess great length
- Limited tackle radius due to sub-par length
- Is a smart player, but was fooled by backfield movement
- Instincts with diagnosing were a bit inconsistent
- Could do a better job shedding blocks, length and size concerns could be an issue in this area
- Can be overaggressive when heading downhill
- Played on a team with one of the best defensive fronts in college football history
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Summary
Overall, Nakobe Dean is a potential first-round selection despite his lack of size, which will be an issue for some NFL teams. Dean’s ability to trigger downhill, find ball carriers, and deliver physical hits will be valued.
He’s also an adept blitzer who can effectively play man or zone coverage. Dean is a three-down linebacker with some limitations that he can overcome, due to his work ethic, athletic ability, and the punch he packs into his hardly 6’0” frame.
GRADE: 6.6
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums