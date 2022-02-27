2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

The Georgia defense is loaded with NFL quality talent, and LB Nakobe Dean is no exception.

Nakobe Dean, LB

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 225 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Georgia

A former five-star recruit out of Horn Lake, Mississippi, where he attended Horn Lake High School, Dean was the number one recruit in Mississippi, and the number two ILB recruit in the country during the 2019 cycle.

He was also 247 Sports’ 402 all-time recruit. He was a main component of Georgia’s dominant defense that won the National Championship during the 2021 season. He also won the Butkus award in 2021.

Notables

Dean was highly productive and a true leader for the Bulldogs. He was a unanimous first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and he was a team captain on a loaded Georgia defense.

Dean recorded 72 tackles, 10.5 for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions to go along with five passes defended in 2021. He ended his productive three years at Georgia with 168 tackles, 13.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 48 pressures (31 came in 2021).

Strengths

Excellent athlete - immediate acceleration 0-100

Incredibly explosive at the second level

Can instantaneously start, stop, and change direction

Rare play speed, runs around like his hair is on fire

Plays with controlled reckless abandon

Can flow and scrape laterally, great overall agility

Positions himself well within the box when he diagnoses quickly

Good flexibility in his lower half allows him to bend around contact as blitzer

Has sideline to sideline speed - is a three-down linebacker

Plays downhill and provides excellent pop on contact

Does a solid job using his hands and adequate length to keep his chest clean

Great reactive quickness when diagnosed

Excellent tackler - runs through offensive player and drives legs

Has coverage skills; solid awareness in zone, good athletic ability to play man

Very good feet and hip fluidity to drop into coverage and find landmarks or play man

A great blitzer with excellent pursuit and tracking skills

Isn’t scared to embrace contact - elite competitive toughness and leadership

Can Improve

Listed at 6’0, but that could be a stretch

Doesn’t possess great length

Limited tackle radius due to sub-par length

Is a smart player, but was fooled by backfield movement

Instincts with diagnosing were a bit inconsistent

Could do a better job shedding blocks, length and size concerns could be an issue in this area

Can be overaggressive when heading downhill

Played on a team with one of the best defensive fronts in college football history

Summary

Overall, Nakobe Dean is a potential first-round selection despite his lack of size, which will be an issue for some NFL teams. Dean’s ability to trigger downhill, find ball carriers, and deliver physical hits will be valued.

He’s also an adept blitzer who can effectively play man or zone coverage. Dean is a three-down linebacker with some limitations that he can overcome, due to his work ethic, athletic ability, and the punch he packs into his hardly 6’0” frame.

GRADE: 6.6

