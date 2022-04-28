2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Terrel Bernard, LB
Height: 6’0 1/2″
Weight: 220 lbs. Baylor
Class: Senior
School: Baylor
Wingspan: 74″
Length: 30 5/8″
Hand: 9 1/8″
A former three-star recruit out of La Porte Texas High School who was the 141st ranked player in Texas during the 2017 recruiting cycle.
Notables
Bernard finished second-team All-Big 12 in 2021 after a solid 103 tackle season, where he had 12.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and four passes defended. He frequently blitzed--and was very effective--in Dave Aranda and Ron Roberts’ aggressive defense; he had 36 pressures and 53 STOPS in 2021. Bernard tweaked his hamstring before the first Senior Bowl practice, which held him out of practice.
Strengths
- Angular build with good overall flexibility
- Solid athletic ability; moves well in space
- Changes direction well with good lateral movement skills
- Has good fluidity in his hips to ROBOT and locate
- Very quick to diagnose and penetrate
- Has a quick trigger and his a decisive player
- Active run defender in the box with quick hands
- Quick eyes to diagnose blocking schemes and react - knows where to be in the defense
- Despite his lack of ideal size, he can deliver big hits
- Uses hands well to fend off bigger offensive lineman
- Heavy hands when asked to pass rush for a linebacker
- Good coverage player with the necessary athletic traits
- Was frequently asked to carry the #3 across the field - did well
- Effective in coverage in short to intermediate
- Experience in match principled defense and did well
- Moves well enough to cover out to the flat on bootlegs
- Very good blitzer who understands angles uses his hands well, and has power to his punch when his momentum is going forward
- An energetic player who flies around the field
- Excellent competitive toughness in all areas
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Undersized player
- Lacks ideal length (in less than the tenth percentile of arm length)
- Limited tackle radius
- Good in coverage, but transitions aren’t always great
- Makes highlight reel pops, and has heavy hands, but play strength is only adequate overall
- If OL get into him, he could be in trouble
- Well disguised passes can lead to Bernard over-pursuing
- Had 17 missed tackles in his senior season
Summary
Overall, Terrel Bernard is an energetic linebacker who has a box presence, and he can cover well. Has very good processing skills, and he’s quick to diagnose and penetrate against the run.He’s a good overall athlete (not elite in terms of play speed), and he’s undersized, but he can impact the game against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer. He should make an excellent special teams player who can easily earn defensive snaps due to good fundamental play and an insatiable work ethic.
GRADE: 6.16
