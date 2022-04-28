2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Overall, Terrel Bernard is an energetic linebacker who has a box presence, and he can cover well. Has very good processing skills, and he’s quick to diagnose and penetrate against the run.He’s a good overall athlete (not elite in terms of play speed), and he’s undersized, but he can impact the game against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer. He should make an excellent special teams player who can easily earn defensive snaps due to good fundamental play and an insatiable work ethic.