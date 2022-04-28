Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Nick takes a look at a promising inside linebacker with a lot of upside: Terrel Bernard of Baylor.

Terrel Bernard, LB

Height: 6’0 1/2″
Weight: 220 lbs. Baylor
Class: Senior
School: Baylor
Wingspan: 74″
Length: 30 5/8″
Hand: 9 1/8″

A former three-star recruit out of La Porte Texas High School who was the 141st ranked player in Texas during the 2017 recruiting cycle.

Notables

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) gestures after a sack against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.

Bernard finished second-team All-Big 12 in 2021 after a solid 103 tackle season, where he had 12.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and four passes defended. He frequently blitzed--and was very effective--in Dave Aranda and Ron Roberts’ aggressive defense; he had 36 pressures and 53 STOPS in 2021. Bernard tweaked his hamstring before the first Senior Bowl practice, which held him out of practice.

Strengths

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sugar Bowl MVP Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) reacts while holding his trophy after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Baylor won 21-7.
  • Angular build with good overall flexibility
  • Solid athletic ability; moves well in space
  • Changes direction well with good lateral movement skills
  • Has good fluidity in his hips to ROBOT and locate
  • Very quick to diagnose and penetrate
  • Has a quick trigger and his a decisive player
  • Active run defender in the box with quick hands
  • Quick eyes to diagnose blocking schemes and react - knows where to be in the defense
  • Despite his lack of ideal size, he can deliver big hits
  • Uses hands well to fend off bigger offensive lineman
  • Heavy hands when asked to pass rush for a linebacker
  • Good coverage player with the necessary athletic traits
  • Was frequently asked to carry the #3 across the field - did well
  • Effective in coverage in short to intermediate
  • Experience in match principled defense and did well
  • Moves well enough to cover out to the flat on bootlegs
  • Very good blitzer who understands angles uses his hands well, and has power to his punch when his momentum is going forward
  • An energetic player who flies around the field
  • Excellent competitive toughness in all areas

Weaknesses/Can Improve

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Bernard was named MVP.
  • Undersized player
  • Lacks ideal length (in less than the tenth percentile of arm length)
  • Limited tackle radius
  • Good in coverage, but transitions aren’t always great
  • Makes highlight reel pops, and has heavy hands, but play strength is only adequate overall
    • If OL get into him, he could be in trouble
  • Well disguised passes can lead to Bernard over-pursuing
  • Had 17 missed tackles in his senior season

Summary

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (LB06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Overall, Terrel Bernard is an energetic linebacker who has a box presence, and he can cover well. Has very good processing skills, and he’s quick to diagnose and penetrate against the run.He’s a good overall athlete (not elite in terms of play speed), and he’s undersized, but he can impact the game against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer. He should make an excellent special teams player who can easily earn defensive snaps due to good fundamental play and an insatiable work ethic.

GRADE: 6.16

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 12, 2021; London, United Kingdom; A detailed view of NFL shield logo is seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Play
Draft

Zack Dietz's Final NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

Zack Dietz takes one last crack at forecasting the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for all 32 teams.

By Zach Dietz2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2021 NFL Draft Logo
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Various NFL Draft Rumors' Potential Impact on Giants

Things are heating up in these final days before the draft. Here are some of the more recent rumors and what they might mean from a Giants' perspective.

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Play
Draft

The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

Who did the SI Fan Nation publishers pick in the first round of our mock draft for their respective teams? Read on to find out.

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago
draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

Baylor Bears
Baylor Bears

Oct 12, 2021; London, United Kingdom; A detailed view of NFL shield logo is seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Draft

Zack Dietz's Final NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

By Zach Dietz2 hours ago
2021 NFL Draft Logo
Draft

Breaking Down Various NFL Draft Rumors' Potential Impact on Giants

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Artist rendering ot the 2020 NFL Draft viewing zone in Las Vegas in front of the High Roller observation wheel during the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

The One First-Round Draft Scenario the Giants MUST Avoid

By Stephen Lebitsch22 hours ago
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during the pre-draft press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

Ways Giants Can Clear More Salary Cap Space

By Patricia TrainaApr 27, 2022
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OC Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

By Nick FalatoApr 26, 2022
Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Detailed view of neon NFL shield logo during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.
Draft

NFL.com Proposes Interesting Trade Scenario for Giants

By Patricia TrainaApr 26, 2022
Apr 30, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the number ninth overall pick to the New York Giants in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University.
Draft

Top Small-School Prospects to Watch in NFL Draft

By Nick FalatoApr 26, 2022