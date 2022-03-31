Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Bernhard Raimann has enough skills and traits to where he could make for a good developmental prospect at tackle.

Bernhard Raimann, OT

Height: 6’6
Weight: 303 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Central Michigan
Arm length: 32 ⅞”
Hands: 10 ¼”

A former two-star recruit out of Delton, Michigan, where he attended Delton-Kellogg High School, Raimann was recruited to play tight end and spent his freshman season as a TE; he caught ten passes on 18 targets for 88-yards in 2018 and 10 catches on 17 targets for 76 yards in 2019 before fully transitioning to offensive tackle. Raimann started his final two years at Central Michigan at left tackle.

Raimann was born in Steinbrunn, Austria, and started playing football for the Vienna Vikings youth team at 14. He was an exchange student at Delton-Kellogg High School as a junior in high school. He completed his compulsory service in the Austrian military and attended Central Michigan to play football.

Notables

The raw Austrian recruit came into his own as a senior in college. He only allowed ten pressure and a sack in 2021; four of those pressures and the sack were against Missouri in Week 1. He played 895 snaps in 2021 and 447 in 2020; he only allowed five pressures in 2020. Raimann had a solid week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and then later attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

  • 40-yard-dash: 5.05
  • Bench press: 30
  • Vertical jump: 30.5
  • Broad jump: 117
  • 3-Cone: 7.46
  • Short-shuttle: 4.49
Strengths

  • Great height, and good frame - carries weight well
  • Very athletic and light on his feet, solid change of direction and lateral movement skills
  • Has good quickness off the snap
  • Very good flexibility and bend in his lower half
  • Balanced shooting out of his set
  • Solid overall footwork - gains good depth in his sets
  • New to OT - a pro and con - still has a lot of room to grow
  • Has tight elbows while striking
  • Hands can be late, but he does a solid job fitting them inside when he’s quick to fire
  • Showed solid grip strength once hands were established
  • Does solid job splitting rushers up the arc and riding them away from the pocket
  • In DEUCE block situations, he does a good job quickly transitioning to second-level
  • Athletic enough to do a good job locating smaller defenders
  • Solid overall run blocker with a ton of pass blocking upside
  • Would be excellent potential in zone blocking scheme that takes advantage of his ability to reach block
  • Does well a good job handling backside responsiblities
  • Good competitiveness through the whistle
  • Showed good football IQ with twists/stunts for a player with his experience

Can Improve

  • Arm length is on the short side for an OT
  • Will lean over his toes which leads to balance issues
  • Needs to sink his center of gravity, leverage should improve
  • Hands are a bit winding and slow coming into contact
  • Hands aren’t very violent
  • Thought he could do a better job refitting his strike, but considering the newness of the position, this shouldn’t be a huge concern
  • Isn’t great at protecting his edges, grip strength/block framing could improve
  • Power rushers got into his chest and popped him back
  • Drive on contact could improve
  • Doesn’t impose a lot of power at the point of attack
  • Raw, Limited experience at OT
  • Will be an older prospect

Summary

Overall, Bernhard Raimann is a ton of upside and is an excellent athlete who developed quickly to the nuances of playing the offensive line. There’s still a ton of room for improvement, and he’s not a fully polished prospect. 

He may need a year of development, but his athletic upside is rare for 6’6 players. He’s a bit older and doesn’t have the same pop as other tackle prospects, but I completely understand why he’s desirable near the top of Day 2.

GRADE: 6.31

draftgradechart

