2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Bernhard Raimann has enough skills and traits to where he could make for a good developmental prospect at tackle.

Bernhard Raimann, OT

Height: 6’6

Weight: 303 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Central Michigan

Arm length: 32 ⅞”

Hands: 10 ¼”

A former two-star recruit out of Delton, Michigan, where he attended Delton-Kellogg High School, Raimann was recruited to play tight end and spent his freshman season as a TE; he caught ten passes on 18 targets for 88-yards in 2018 and 10 catches on 17 targets for 76 yards in 2019 before fully transitioning to offensive tackle. Raimann started his final two years at Central Michigan at left tackle.

Raimann was born in Steinbrunn, Austria, and started playing football for the Vienna Vikings youth team at 14. He was an exchange student at Delton-Kellogg High School as a junior in high school. He completed his compulsory service in the Austrian military and attended Central Michigan to play football.

Notables

The raw Austrian recruit came into his own as a senior in college. He only allowed ten pressure and a sack in 2021; four of those pressures and the sack were against Missouri in Week 1. He played 895 snaps in 2021 and 447 in 2020; he only allowed five pressures in 2020. Raimann had a solid week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and then later attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

40-yard-dash: 5.05

Bench press: 30

Vertical jump: 30.5

Broad jump: 117

3-Cone: 7.46

Short-shuttle: 4.49

Strengths

Great height, and good frame - carries weight well

Very athletic and light on his feet, solid change of direction and lateral movement skills

Has good quickness off the snap

Very good flexibility and bend in his lower half

Balanced shooting out of his set

Solid overall footwork - gains good depth in his sets

New to OT - a pro and con - still has a lot of room to grow

Has tight elbows while striking

Hands can be late, but he does a solid job fitting them inside when he’s quick to fire

Showed solid grip strength once hands were established

Does solid job splitting rushers up the arc and riding them away from the pocket

In DEUCE block situations, he does a good job quickly transitioning to second-level

Athletic enough to do a good job locating smaller defenders

Solid overall run blocker with a ton of pass blocking upside

Would be excellent potential in zone blocking scheme that takes advantage of his ability to reach block

Does well a good job handling backside responsiblities

Good competitiveness through the whistle

Showed good football IQ with twists/stunts for a player with his experience

Can Improve

Arm length is on the short side for an OT

Will lean over his toes which leads to balance issues

Needs to sink his center of gravity, leverage should improve

Hands are a bit winding and slow coming into contact

Hands aren’t very violent

Thought he could do a better job refitting his strike, but considering the newness of the position, this shouldn’t be a huge concern

Isn’t great at protecting his edges, grip strength/block framing could improve

Power rushers got into his chest and popped him back

Drive on contact could improve

Doesn’t impose a lot of power at the point of attack

Raw, Limited experience at OT

Will be an older prospect

Summary

Overall, Bernhard Raimann is a ton of upside and is an excellent athlete who developed quickly to the nuances of playing the offensive line. There’s still a ton of room for improvement, and he’s not a fully polished prospect.

He may need a year of development, but his athletic upside is rare for 6’6 players. He’s a bit older and doesn’t have the same pop as other tackle prospects, but I completely understand why he’s desirable near the top of Day 2.

GRADE: 6.31

