2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Breece Hall was the first unanimous All-American in Iowa State history, and he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote while being the runner-up for the Doak Walker Award (best running back was given to Kenneth Walker of Michigan State). He earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the last two seasons and earned first-team honors.

Hall rushed for 1,572-yards (5.6 YPC), 21 touchdowns, with 23 catches for 180-yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He rushed for 1,472 (5.8 YPC), 20 touchdowns, with 36 catches for 302-yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Hall finished his career at Iowa State with just under 4,000 rushing yards, 734 receiving yards, and 56 total touchdowns. Hall had questions about his deep speed that were squashed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.