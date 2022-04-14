2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
Breece Hall, RB
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 217 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Iowa State
Arm length: 31 ¼”
Hand size: 9 ¾”
A former four-star recruit out of Northwest High School in Wichita, Kansas, Hall was the 22nd running back, and the second-ranked recruit in Kansas during the 2019 cycle.
He chose Iowa State over Kansas State, Baylor, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Tennessee. Hall is a cousin of Roger Craig, the 1988 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
Notables
Breece Hall was the first unanimous All-American in Iowa State history, and he finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote while being the runner-up for the Doak Walker Award (best running back was given to Kenneth Walker of Michigan State). He earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the last two seasons and earned first-team honors.
Hall rushed for 1,572-yards (5.6 YPC), 21 touchdowns, with 23 catches for 180-yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He rushed for 1,472 (5.8 YPC), 20 touchdowns, with 36 catches for 302-yards and three touchdowns in 2021.
Hall finished his career at Iowa State with just under 4,000 rushing yards, 734 receiving yards, and 56 total touchdowns. Hall had questions about his deep speed that were squashed at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
- 40-yard-dash: 4.39s
- Vertical jump: 40”
- Broad jump: 126”
Strengths
- Great size and thickness
- Possesses great change of direction and burst
- Played with good balance and did a solid job running through arm tackles
- Very light on his feet - an angle manipulator
- Does a great job selling his juke moves, explodes out of his cuts well
- Reads his blocks at the LOS well and reacts decisively
- Has the wiggle to make players miss in tight spaces
- TCU: Q3, 11:39 (Six missed tackles)
- Texas: Q3, 12:57 (Hit backside well)
- A great blend of vision, patience, and stop & start ability
- Adjusts well laterally when reading gaps and taking advantage of over pursuing LBs
- Excellent feel and use of vision to press the LOS and cut-back - thrived in zone rushing system
- Did a great job adjusting his rush path to account for penetrating interior defenders
- When at the second level, he does a great job reading his blocks from the backside and cutting to daylight
- Has big-play ability
- Flashed good spin move off contact
- Texas Tech: Q2, 1:18
- Texas: Q3, 5:41
- Consistently fell forward through contact
- Has three-down upside
- Possesses good physical toughness
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Fast, but was tracked down from behind a few times on film
- A devastating fumble returned for TD against bitter rival Iowa swayed the game for the Hawkeyes
- Doesn’t have premier break tackle ability like other top backs; more slippery than physical, albeit he does a solid job falling forward through contact
- Had 800 touches through three seasons, huge workload in college
- No prove track record of being a dynamic route runner, more of a swing route or check down guy
- Could do a better job cut blocking and framing his blocks in pass protection
Summary
Overall, Breece Hall possesses an excellent blend of size, vision, big-play ability, and wiggle in a phone booth. He consistently fell through contact, had an excellent feel for adjusting his path and reading his block, while also possessing a three-down skill-set.
He can clean up some issues in pass protection and doesn’t have a proven dynamic receiving ability beyond being a check-down option. Hall will be a starting running back in the league, and the New York Giants had him in for a Top 30 visit.
GRADE: 6.48
