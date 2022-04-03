2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

How much of a fit would Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller's skillset be in the Giants backfield? Nick has the details on Spiller's strengths

Isaiah Spiller, RB

Height: 6’0

Weight: 217 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Texas A&M

Arm length: 31 ¾”

Hand size: 8 ⅝”

A former four-star recruit out of Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas, Spiller was the ninth-ranked running back, and the 23rd ranked Texans, in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Isaiah Spiller’s father is Fred Spiller, who played for the Aggies before injuring his back in practice which unfortunately devolved into a career-ending injury.

Notables

Spiller chose not to run the 40-yard-dash at the NFL Scouting Combine which drew questions towards the star running back. He was reportedly dealing with an abdominal injury; nevertheless, he still performed his jumps and was mediocre. He jumped 30” in the vertical and 9’6” in the broad. Spiller will attempt to rectify his athletic testing questions on March 22nd at the Texas A&M Pro Day.

Despite his less than stellar Combine, Spiller has a ton to offer potential NFL teams. He rushed for 1,011-yards on 179 carries (5.6 YPC) with six touchdowns in 2021; he also had 25 catches for 189-yards and a touchdown. Spiller finished his three years at Texas A&M with 2,993-yards (5.5 YPC), 25 touchdowns, 74 catches for 585-yards, and that one touchdown. He was second-team All-SEC in 2021 and first team in 2020.

Strengths

Good size and thickness for the position

A one-cut back with good athletic ability

Showed good play speed, agility, change of direction, lateral movement skills, and burst

Has enough speed to gain the edge and out-pace defenders towards the sideline

Good second gear once he reached the second level

Possesses good balance and can run low to the ground, behind his pads

Short area quickness and ability to quickly burst allow him to forced missed tackles

Jump cut ability leaves defenders lunging

Great quick and decisive footwork

Presses line of scrimmage to force LBs and SAF to bite

Good at manipulating angles - adaptable runner

Showed awareness of backside block development - knew when and where to cutback when behind the LOS

Excellent patience to allow blocks to develop

Does a good job using vision to see movement (behind the LOS), anticipate his path, and then explode to the second level with solid power

Has burst to hit a narrow hole as it quickly closes

Did a solid job getting skinny into tight gaps

Runs through arm tackles with good contact balance

Great play strength and lower body strength to fall through contact

Wasn’t scared to pass protect

Was a solid overall pass protector who understood his assignment

Would routinely help with chip blocks and alter EDGE rushers intentions

Solid play strength when asked to one-on-one block blitzing defenders

Can Improve

Doesn’t have elite breakaway speed

Has receiving upside but wasn’t a dynamic receiver in college

Allowed balls into his frame lead to questions about natural hands

Small hands and lack of concentration may hurt his ability to consistently be a receiving threat

Love his playmaking ability behind the LOS, but there were times when he got himself in trouble trying to do too much - take the singles and don’t always try and hit a homerun

Had six fumbles in his college career - ball security

Summary

Overall, Isaiah Spiller is a big-bodied one-cut runner with good athletic ability, patience, vision, and adaptability. He has the upside to be a three-down back because of his willingness and ability as a pass protector, and the receiving upside that he did flash as an Aggie.

There are some questions about his consistency as a pass catcher and how that may translate to the NFL if asked to assume that role full-time; the questions are fair, but not something I’m overly worried about.

Spiller may not have true breakaway speed, and he has to ensure that the fumbling issues are rectified, but he does offer the necessary burst through the hole, contact balance, and footwork to be a difference-maker in the NFL.

Grade: 6.34

