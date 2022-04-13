2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Cade Otton, Washington

The Giants reportedly had tight end Cade Otton in for a pre-draft visit. What would he potntially bring to their offense if drafted?

Cade Otton, TE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 247 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Washington

Arm length: 32 ¾”

Hand size: 9 ½”

A former three-star recruit out of Tumwater High School in Tumwater, Washington, Otton was the 22nd ranked tight end and eighth-ranked recruit in Washington during the 2017 cycle.

He was a good defensive player in high school as well; he had 107 tackles and three sacks. Otton redshirt the 2017 season and was named the Ultimate Bird Dawg by Washington’s coaching staff, an honor earned for his workout ability.

Otton injured his left ankle against Arizona State in week 11. He underwent ankle surgery after the season. He also missed a game early in the season because of issues with COVID-19.

Notables Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Otton was a big part of Washington’s rushing attack, where he was a solid Y blocker. He aligned 61.8 percent of the time inline and 33.6 percent as a big slot. He caught 28 passes on 43 targets for 250-yards and a touchdown during 2021. He finished his time at Washington with 91 catches on 121 targets for 1,062-yards and nine touchdowns. He only had six drops in his college career, but his hands aren’t overly natural. Otton earned All Pac-12 first-team honors in 2020, and he was a John Mackey Award finalist. He earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl but couldn’t attend the event because of an ankle injury. Otton also didn’t run at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine but reportedly is supposed to be healthy for training camp. The New York Giants brought Otton into the building for a TOP 30 visit during the pre-draft process. Strengths Good height and length

Solid overall athlete (functional enough)

Excellent positioning as a blocker in terms of framing

Ability to hinge/seal

Upper body and lower body work in unison when attacking defenders at an angle

Sinks weight and explodes into contact when reach or scoop blocking in tight spaces

A good overall blocker with inline ability

Fits his hands quickly inside, attempts to drive feet

Good down blocker who uses good angles

Excellent blocker in space

Sustains blocks very well with great drive ability; plays through the whistle

Delivers physical blocks as sniffer

Does a solid job avoiding contact when running intermediate routes

Understood when to stop his routes short and find voids in zone

A big target over the middle of the field

Solid catch radius

Solid ball skills with balls within his frame

Very tough player

Versatile and can play H/F, Y, or as a slot Weaknesses/Can Improve Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports A bit underweight for a Y TE, could add bulk

Is not a dynamic athlete

Isn’t a sudden or explosive, modest change of direction in space

Speed is marginal, won’t be stressing the defense

Won’t make contested catches away from his frame consistently

A good blocker, but does struggle to generate power at the point of attack in base situations

Doesn’t have too much pop in his hands

Thrown aside by blockers in base (square up) blocks

Arizona: Q2, 6:28; Q4, 12:37

Overaccounted for angles as backside blocker - would lean and lose balance, quick-handed defenders would exploit

Arizona: Q4, 1:13

Limited ability to make defenders miss in space Summary Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Overall, Cade Otton is a tough player with functional athletic ability to play in the NFL, but he isn’t a plus athlete; he won’t consistently create separation or explode off the LOS. He’s a move the sticks, limited YAC player. He makes his money as a blocker. He isn’t dominant, but he is one of the better blocking tight ends in the class. He understands angles, is great in space, loses slowly enough on the line of scrimmage to hold up, and he brings good physicality to pair with his solid overall play strength. He won’t bully NFL players around, but he’ll do enough not to be a liability for any NFL rushing attack as an inline tight end. He can also align as a big slot, but his lack of suddenness hinders his upside. Otton is a target late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

GRADE: 6.25

