2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

Woods is a one-year wonder, but it’s not his fault. Oklahoma State used his size and frame as a blocker in Mike Gundy’s offense.

In three seasons with Oklahoma State, he saw 45 targets with 31 catches for 361-yards and four touchdowns in 28 starts. In his one season with Virginia, he caught 44 of 71 targets for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jelani Woods earned first-team All-ACC in 2021 and then attended the East West Shrine Game. Woods was one of the best players in Las Vegas for the East West Shrine Game.

He is raw and new to the position, but he has a lot of potential with the size, athletic components, and the play he displayed in 2021. Woods attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine; here were his test results in the 40-yard dash and bench press

40-yard-dash: 4.61s

Bench press: 24 reps

Here’s his RAS (Relative Athletic Score):