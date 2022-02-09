Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Bo Melton
Team(s)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

The Giants have, at least in the past, looked down the turnpike at Rutgers for training camp prospects. Receiver Bo Melton is sure to be one such prospect who gets a look.

Bo Melton, WR

Height: 5’11
Weight: 194 lbs.
Class: RS Senior
School: Rutgers

Melton is a former four-star recruit from Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. Melton’s parents were both athletes at Rutgers; his father, Gary, played football and his mother, Victoria, was a basketball champion. His younger brother, Max, is a cornerback on Rutgers, and his older brother, Gary Jr, played football at Delaware State University.

Melton was a 2021 and 2020 team captain that finished third-team All-Big Ten in 2021 (Pro Football Focus). He played in 56 career games. He ranks sixth in program history with 164 career receptions. He had 11 touchdowns in his career and 2,037 receiving yards. Melton recorded 56 catches on 91 targets for 642-yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Melton was the offensive MVP for Rutgers in 2021. His route tree consisted of quick hitches against off-coverage, deep over routes, and he was consistently asked to stretch the field vertically and horizontally, with double moves built into his routes. Melton’s playmaking potential is interesting. He was the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, snagging two catches for 18 yards and a long of 10.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

just now
just now
Sep 13, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Don Martindale on his sidelines in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13.
Play
News

New York Giants Assistant Coaching Update

Here's the latest on what we know about the Giants assistant coaching staff.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Tom Quinn
Play
News

Tom Quinn Not Returning to Giants' Coaching Staff (Report)

Tom Quinn has worked for four different Giants coaching regimes.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Strengths

  • Playmaking capability and big play-ability
  • Very good athlete for NFL standards
  • Has deep speed, gets vertical in a hurry
  • Excellent COD, and is very fluid/smooth when running routes
  • Showed solid release ability against press
  • Quick feet, different release packages
  • Quick acceleration and stop on a dime, quick COD skills in and out of breaks
  • A natural separator due to athletic capabilities
  • Also has nuance to his routes - understands how to manipulate leverage
  • Uses head and shoulder fakes and quickly eats into off coverage
  • Good processing against C3 teams on quick hitches, flowing away from defenders
  • Solid ability to adjust to the football in the air
  • Fights for yardage, good low center of gravity, plays balanced
  • Good in space with the football - had plenty of designed touches at Rutgers
  • Isn’t the biggest but does a solid job blocking
  • A tough, loyal player

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Needs to Improve

  • Listed at 5’11, but that is generous
  • Not the biggest frame and his catch radius is modest
  • Would lose the ball too often on deeper routes
  • Concentration, dropped way too many footballs (17 collegiate drops)
  • Marginal contested catch ability
  • Need better ball skills to be a starter in the NFL
  • Took questionable angles to DBs with depth when blocking

Summary

Overall, the movement skills of Bo Melton are impressive and NFL caliber. He does a good job of creating separation in a variety of ways. He quickly accelerates and gets vertical while also displaying the ability to sink his hips and come back to the football on comebacks/hitches. 

The Senior Bowl was a great opportunity for Melton to showcase his quickness and speed, but he has to do a better job holding onto the football. Windows in the NFL are very tight, and contested catches in traffic aren’t Melton’s strength. 

An NFL team will love his traits, but he would maximize his potential if he could hold onto the football more consistently.

GRADE: 5.8

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

just now
Sep 13, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Don Martindale on his sidelines in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 19-13.
News

New York Giants Assistant Coaching Update

12 hours ago
Tom Quinn
News

Tom Quinn Not Returning to Giants' Coaching Staff (Report)

15 hours ago
Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge (left) looks on during warm-ups with head coach Bill Belichick before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
News

Joe Judge Headed Back to New England Coaching Staff

15 hours ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

19 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

19 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) looks on during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

22 hours ago
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Sign QB Davis Webb, P Jamie Gillan to Reserve/Futures Contracts

Feb 7, 2022