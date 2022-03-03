2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jalen Tolbert, Southern Alabama

Let's take a look at another wide receiver prospect in Southern Alabama's Jalen Tolbert, whose skillset could be a fit for the Giants offense.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Height: 6’1

Weight: 195 lbs.

Class: RS-Senior

School: Southern Alabama

A former two-star prospect out of McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, Tolbert was the 415th ranked wide receiver in the 2017 recruiting class.

He was overlooked during the recruiting process but did garner interest from Ball State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Memphis, UMASSm, and Vanderbilt.

Tolbert remained in Mobile with South Alabama and then attended the Senior Bowl, where he performed excellently against the top seniors in the country.

Notables

Tolbert was the focal point of South Alabama’s passing attack. He saw 129 targets and caught 82 passes for 1,474-yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He finished his career with 306 targets, 178 catches, 3,139-yards, and 22 touchdowns. Tolbert was named the Sun Belt offensive player of the year, and he was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt nominee.

Strengths

Good size, and solid catch radius with 32 ¼” arms

Good athlete; has solid long speed to separate

Does well when changing direction, fluid hips

Agility allows him to create good separation closer to the line of scrimmage

Quick feet and solid footwork at the line of scrimmage to enhace release package

Can stack to set up his good big-play ability

Smooth in space with varying tempo to keep DBs guessing

Solid route runner, nuanced

Fluidity and ability to sell stems cause DBs to get grabby

Does well to fight through DPIs to result in yellow laundry

Good tracking ability

Adjusts his body well to the football, can contort himself

Has ability to high point ball away from frame

Creates yards after the catch with athletic ability, and can run through arm tackles

Good processing to find voids in zone

Versatile, has experience in slot and outside

Solid overall blocker, positions himself well

Can Improve

Hands are a bit inconsistent, had 8 drops in 2021

Concentration issues, not the most natural hands catcher

Issues with drops and concentration affected contested catch ability

Positions himself well as a blocker, but didn’t always finish with fire

Summary

Overall, Jalen Tolbert proved he isn’t a big fish in a small pond against Tennessee, where he had seven catches for 143 yards to go along with a touchdown.

During his Senior Bowl performance, he was also one of the better receivers at the event. Tolbert’s smooth nature, footwork, and size/speed are good qualities; I just wish he was more consistent with his hands. However, he can make big plays and create separation. He’s a solid receiving option who could be a Day 2 pick.

GRADE: 6.2

