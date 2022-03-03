2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jalen Tolbert, Southern Alabama
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Height: 6’1
Weight: 195 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Southern Alabama
A former two-star prospect out of McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, Tolbert was the 415th ranked wide receiver in the 2017 recruiting class.
He was overlooked during the recruiting process but did garner interest from Ball State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Memphis, UMASSm, and Vanderbilt.
Tolbert remained in Mobile with South Alabama and then attended the Senior Bowl, where he performed excellently against the top seniors in the country.
Notables
Tolbert was the focal point of South Alabama’s passing attack. He saw 129 targets and caught 82 passes for 1,474-yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He finished his career with 306 targets, 178 catches, 3,139-yards, and 22 touchdowns. Tolbert was named the Sun Belt offensive player of the year, and he was a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt nominee.
Let's take a look at another wide receiver prospect whose skillset could be a fit for the Giants offense.
Strengths
- Good size, and solid catch radius with 32 ¼” arms
- Good athlete; has solid long speed to separate
- Does well when changing direction, fluid hips
- Agility allows him to create good separation closer to the line of scrimmage
- Quick feet and solid footwork at the line of scrimmage to enhace release package
- Can stack to set up his good big-play ability
- Smooth in space with varying tempo to keep DBs guessing
- Solid route runner, nuanced
- Fluidity and ability to sell stems cause DBs to get grabby
- Does well to fight through DPIs to result in yellow laundry
- Good tracking ability
- Adjusts his body well to the football, can contort himself
- Has ability to high point ball away from frame
- Creates yards after the catch with athletic ability, and can run through arm tackles
- Good processing to find voids in zone
- Versatile, has experience in slot and outside
- Solid overall blocker, positions himself well
Can Improve
- Hands are a bit inconsistent, had 8 drops in 2021
- Concentration issues, not the most natural hands catcher
- Issues with drops and concentration affected contested catch ability
- Positions himself well as a blocker, but didn’t always finish with fire
Summary
Overall, Jalen Tolbert proved he isn’t a big fish in a small pond against Tennessee, where he had seven catches for 143 yards to go along with a touchdown.
During his Senior Bowl performance, he was also one of the better receivers at the event. Tolbert’s smooth nature, footwork, and size/speed are good qualities; I just wish he was more consistent with his hands. However, he can make big plays and create separation. He’s a solid receiving option who could be a Day 2 pick.
GRADE: 6.2
