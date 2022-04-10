2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore has been flying under the radar of late, but he could very well be a sneaky good surprise for some team that makes him a Day 3 pick.

Skyy Moore, WR

Height: 5’10

Weight: 195 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Western Michigan

Arm length: 31”

Hand size: 10 ¼”

A former three-star recruit out of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, where he attended Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Moore was a two-time Allegheny conference Offensive Player of the Year at quarterback, and he was a dominante cornerback who won Defensive Player of the Year in high school.

According to 247 Sports, Moore was the 217th ranked cornerback, and the 44th prospect from the state of Pennsylvania during the 2019 cycle.

Notables Alyssa Keown | The Battle Creek Enquirer, Battle Creek Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC Moore was a two-time first team All-MAC (2019 & 2021) while earning second team All-MAC honors in 2020. Moore finished 2021 with 1,291-yards on 94 catches (125 targets), and 10 touchdowns, with one carry for eleven yards. He finishes his time at Western Michigan with 170 catches (247 target) for 2,484-yards and 16 touchdowns. Moore never played wide receiver until arriving at Western Michigan. He predominantly aligned on the outside (69% of his snaps outside) with 30% of his snaps in the slot. He took advantage of soft coverage with quick hitches and was a weapon at the line of scrimmage against press with his ability to run slants inside. Moore wasn’t used too much on special teams in college. He attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine; here’s his testing: 40-yard-dash: 4.41s

Vertical jump: 34.5”

Broad jump” 10’5”

3-Cone: 7.18

Short-shuttle: 4.32s Strengths Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC Good weight and thickness for a wide receiver

Quick footed with good overall change of direction and agility

Possesses several different releases at the line of scrimmage

Uses hands and feet well to defeat press

Great body control at the line and throught his route stem

Fires feet and hands are well timed to break contact - really works to gain leverage and manipulate defender’s hips when releasing

Active upper body movements when releasing to keep defenders guessing

Sets up his slant routes inside well with his release - presents his chest and quickly accelerates out of his win

Sinks hips and can throttle his speed down on intermediate sharp cuts

Ran a deep dig on 2nd&11, Q2, 0:06 vs. Eastern Michigan where he bent around defensive pass interference, showing impressive body control and balance

Good overall acceleration to eat into off-coverage cushion

Smart overall route runner that understands leverage

Good spatial awareness when running laterally and on stop routes

Quickly turns his body/shifts momentum when running curls/comebacks along the sideline

Sure handed - only had six drops in college

Very good ball skills

Solid in contested catch situations - very good concentration and tracking ability

Body control and adjustment are very good when locating and catching the football

Good overall job holding onto the football and embracing contact with the safety coming down

Good at creating YAC; has some wiggle and can fall forward through contact

Was 16th in the FBS in yards after catch with 534

A willing blocker who isn’t scared to get dirty Can Improve Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Less than ideal height for the position

Better timed speed than play speed

Won’t take the top off of defenses

Route tree consisted mostly of hitches, gos, slants, and screens Summary Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Overall, Skyy Moore is a good route runner with sure hands who can win at the line of scrimmage. He tested faster than I expected based on his film, but he has the athletic ability to be a successful wide receiver in the NFL. He’s sure-handed, tough, and will be very good in the short to intermediate parts of the field. He won’t take the top off the defense, but he still offers an NFL-ready skill set possibly late on day two. Moore would ideally be a No. 2 receiver opposite a stud.

GRADE: 6.35

Join the Giants Country Community