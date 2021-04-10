NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Countdown to the Draft: Organizational Checks and Balances

What happens if a trade proposal is on the table? And what do teams do when an assistant coach wants nothing to do with a prospect on the team's board? Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr has some insight into all that and more.
Author:
Publish date:

One of the many scenarios the New York Giants are thought to be considering ahead of the draft later this month is whether to trade down from No. 11 to acquire more picks.

While they will probably stand pat given general manager Dave Gettleman's history, that raised the question of how an organization deploys checks and balances into deciding whether to enter into a trade.

For the Giants, Gettleman as general manager has the final say, but as Jim Mora Jr points out in the video above with host Kim Becker, some organizations are set up in such a way where if the team's ownership doesn't sign off on the trade, then it doesn't happen.

Mora also offers insight from his experience as a head coach into what happens if a team is considering a player while on the clock that an assistant coach would rather not have as part of his unit.  

The key to any decision, be it a trade or a draft pick announced? Organizational alignment. Mora noted that not everyone will agree on everything that comes up during the draft, but so long as there is alignment before a move is announced, that's what's most important.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Countdown to the Draft: Organizational Checks and Balances

Dec 12, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) runs after catching a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Mailbox Graphic
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Potpourri

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
News

Giants Announce New Jersey Numbers: A Look at the History Behind Each

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs the ball during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Artist rendering of the 2020 NFL Draft viewing zone in Las Vegas in front of the High Roller observation wheel during the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Path to the Draft: How NFL Teams Get Ready for the Draft

Top 7 Most Critical Players of 2020 - QB Daniel Jones
News

This Giant is Facing a Big Make-or-Break Season in 2021, Notes NFL.com

Nov 30, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Johnny Langan (17) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State