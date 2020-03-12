GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Preview | CB A.J. Terrell,  Clemson

Ahmed Shifa

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell has a promising blend of athleticism and skills that hint at a potentially scheme-transcendent player.

Terrell had a solid three seasons at Clemson, ending his last two seasons as a starter. He finished his college career with 6 interceptions, highlighted by an interception returned for a touchdown in the 2019 College Football National Championship. After helping Clemson win the championship, he went on to earn first-team All-ACC Honors.

So who is AJ Terrell? He’s a phenomenal athlete, as highlighted by his 4.42 40-yard dash time, his 34.5 vertical jump, and 129.0-inch broad jump. He played tight in man coverage, allowing little space for receivers to get open. Even when he let receivers come back on short routes, he had enough quickness to recover and make a play.

There are a couple of knocks on him, however. There is his inconsistency with tackling and his occasional tendency of being too "handsy" against receivers. These are issues that can be corrected through coaching, and Terrell has shown that he's receptive to coaching to where someone might take roll the dice on him.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants have multiple issues to address this offseason, yet few positions could use an overhaul more than cornerback.

The Giants have been linked to pending Cowboys free agent Byron Jones, but he's expected to cost premium dollars to where the Giants might instead opt for a less expensive option and a draft pick who can develop behind the second and third-year players already on the team.

Terrell is a somewhat underrated option but is one who could surprise quite a few people with his play at the next level. 

