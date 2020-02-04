GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Height: 6-foot 6 
Weight: 310 lbs
Grade: Senior
School: South Carolina

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has taken on life’s challenges with patience and dignity, using his experiences as his fuel for greatness.

Kinlaw, a native of Goose Creek, South Carolina, comes from humble beginnings that have included periods of being homeless. Yet through all his adversity, Kinlaw has battled and overcome the curveballs life threw at him, largely thanks to the unwavering support of his mother who helped impress upon him the value of hard work to reach his goals.

Another obstacle Kinlaw overcame was his poor grades that threw a detour into his pursuing football at the college level. Initially recruited by South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp, Kinlaw enrolled at Jones Junior County College, where he improved his grades while staying in shape for what was still to come.

When he transferred to South Carolina, Kinlaw's hard work at the college ranks began to pay off. In 29 career games over three years, he collected 82 tackles, 17 for a loss, and 10 sacks.

Although Kinlaw doesn't have eye-popping sack numbers, his impact on the game is hard to miss. He occupies multiple blockers, which opens opportunities for others, and he never stops trying to push the pocket and disrupt things.

He also showed himself to be a decent run stopper, earning a 79.5 grade in that area from Pro Football Focus in their annual draft guide.

Kinlaw, who will likely be a first-round prospect, moves very well for a man of his size. He exudes power and strength and has a quick first step that he uses to surprise his opponent. While not as effective against double team blocks, Kinlaw never stops scratching and clawing in trying to break free to disrupt.

Kinlaw is indeed so solid as a prospect that ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay summed him up as follows: “If God was going to make a defensive lineman, it’s this guy.” (h/t TheState.com)

Why He Fits

The Giants have finally embraced the rebuild, a rebuild that has seen a new group of faces on both sides of the ball brought in wit the idea of the coaching staff molding them into a powerhouse capable of competing for years to come.

While the Giants have some good pieces on the defensive line, they need a deeper rotation to help guys stay fresh and to help push the pocket to create disruption and move the quarterback off his mark.

Kinlaw is a guy who can fill that role. He comes into this draft as arguably the best interior defender in the draft. If games are won and lost in the trenches, the Giants need to fortify in these areas.

They already have some solid pieces in B.J. Hill, Dexter Lawrence II, Dalvin Tomlinson, and, if he re-signs, Leonard Williams. Adding a player like Kinlaw to those guys could immediately improve a defense that just finished 23rd in yards allowed (338.5) and 19th in points (21.3), and one that since the team's last playoff appearance in 2016, hasn't had a top-10 defensive unit. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
4234
4234

Readers

If the Jints can sign him, He could develope into an all-star with the coaches now part of the new staff.

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Roster Rebuilding Season: Quarterbacks

We kick off our series on how we would rebuild the Giants roster for the 2020 season with a look at the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Giants Free Agency Forecast: Projecting Who Will Be Back and Who Won't

Which Giants free agents will be part of the new era of football under head coach Joe Judge? who will be moving on? Let's take a look at each restricted and unrestricted free agent and see what might make the most sense.

Patricia Traina

Report | Giants Adding Former Cowboys Assistant Stephen Brown to Coaching Staff

Joe Judge is reportedly bringing another of Jason Garrett's one-time assistant coaches from his days with the Cowboys on board with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

How Daniel Jones Must Get Better in Year 2

Daniel Jones had a decent rookie season, but he still has a lot of work to do this off-season to take his game to the next level. With an assist from his college coach and mentor, David Cutcliffe, here is a look at what Jones needs to focus on.

Patricia Traina

Key Players the Giants Are Getting Back from Injured Reserve in 2020

The Giants had a lot of players lose games due to injuries in 2019 (again). While many of those who who ended up on Injured Reserve likely won't be back with the team in 2020, here is a look at three players who will be and who are key to helping to turn the team's misfortunes around.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

There are plenty of good edge rushers in this draft class. LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson is one who is also pretty stout against the run.

Ahmed Shifa

Memories of Super Sunday

There's nothing quite like Super Bowl Sunday and I have had the pleasure of being there for five games, including four in which the Giants played and four as a member of the media. Here are a few of my fondest behind-the-scenes memories from those games.

Patricia Traina

Nate Solder Reveals How Joe Judge Backs Up Tough Talk with Action

Nate Solder, who worked with Judge for six seasons in New England, shared his enthusiasm about the new Giants head coach and how he relates to his players.

Patricia Traina

Potential NFL Cap Cuts Who'd Fit Perfectly With the Giants

The Giants have a number of roster holes to fill and while they're expected to trim the fat off their own roster, that doesn't mean they won't be open to potentially scooping up players let go by other teams around the league. Here is a look at three potential salary cap cuts from other teams who could draw the Giants' interest.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Saquon Barkley Has Positive First Meeting with New Head Coach Joe Judge

And the running back can't wait to get started working with Judge and the rest of the coaching staff.

Patricia Traina