Draft Prospect Preview | Edge Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Ahmed Shifa

Terrell Lewis, Edge Rusher

Height: 6-foot 5
Weight: 245 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Alabama

Attention offensive linemen: Blink, and you might miss Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis coming.

With a surprisingly quick first step, Lewis has made it a habit of blowing by startled would-be blockers who don't realize how explosive he is.  

The D.C native came out of high school as a five-star recruit, having his choice of schools. After giving serious thought to attending Ohio State, Lews changed course and enrolled at Alabama. 

Lewis made his presence felt in his junior year, where he posted a career-high six sacks. He finished his collegiate career with 58 tackles (14.5 for loss), eight sacks, three passes defended, and a forced fumble in 26 games played en route to All-SEC Honors.

Lewis brings some intriguing physical tools to the table, including length, frame, burst, and flexibility. That quick first step of his makes it hard to get a hand on him that offensive linemen have at times resorted to trying to double team him.

That's not to say that Lewis still doesn't have room to grow. Among the areas where he can gain further development include vision and technique. 

He also has a concerning injury history, which includes a season-ending elbow injury suffered in the 2017 season opener for which he needed surgery to repair a ligament, and a torn ACL suffered in the summer of 2018 that cost him that season as well as the ensuing spring.

Why He’s a Fit

It’s never a bad idea to add more pass rushers, and Lewis could be a good complement to the young pieces the Giants already have.  

If the Giants re-sign Markus Golden and add another impact player in free agency, they could have the makings of a stout pass rush that will also include Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter.

 

