Draft Prospect Preview | LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Patrick Queen 

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 227 pounds
Grade: Junior
School: LSU

LSU Outside linebacker Patrick Queen is a leader on the rise.

He showed up in the biggest games, particularly against Alabama and then Clemson in the National Championship in which Queen put together a nice highlight reel of plays that included a jaw-dropping interception against Alabama. 

It might be surprising to learn this, but the CFP Defensive MVP is just a one-year starter, having earned the trust of his coaches and his teammates with some solid play over the last five games of the 2018 season. 

And he sure didn't let them down. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games with 11 starts, finishing third on the team with 77 tackles to go with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as part of a heavy responsibility load where he excelled as a blitzer and in pass coverage. 

His instincts were surprisingly good, especially in coverage, and he also showed the requisite speed and athleticism to keep up with tight ends and running backs at the second level and in the backfield.

Some scouting reports have compared Queen favorably to current Giants linebacker Ryan Connely, in terms of his football IQ and ability to diagnose and snuff out plays. It’s hard to miss athleticism, closing speed, and quickness in real-time.

Queen, who is also a solid tackler, diagnoses well and uses his exceptional mobility to get himself into a position to limit ball carriers' gains. Like most college prospects, he'll need to add some bulk and a little bit more strength to hold up to the pounding at the next level, but his coverage abilities and his leadership will undoubtedly serve him well at the next level.    

Why He’s a Fit

Adding Queen would give the Giants an enforcer at the second level of the defense. They haven’t had leadership at the position since the days of Antonio Pierce, and the Giants' second level has been demolished by running backs and tight ends over the last few seasons.

By adding Connelly last year and potentially pairing him with another athletic linebacker like Queen, who is currently projected as a late first-round, early-second round prospect, the Giants could have an excellent young core at the second level for years to come.

