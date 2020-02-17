GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Preview | OT Josh Jones, Houston

Ahmed Shifa

 

Josh Jones 

Height: 6-foot 5
Weight: 311 lbs
Grade: Senior
School: Houston

Josh Jones, a Texas native, was a dual-sport athlete. He enjoyed basketball, yet recognized his talents on the football field eschewed any desires he had for basketball stardom. He’d initially committed to Oklahoma State, but after having second thoughts, he decided to stay at home and enroll at Houston.

He’d redshirt his freshman year before going on to become the Cougars left tackle, where he started all 13 games during his first season. In his junior season (2018), he came of age as a left tackle, blocking for one of the most explosive offenses in the country. 

The Cougars finished with the fifth-best scoring offense in the country thanks, in part, to the contributions of their team captain and first-team All-American Honors.

Jones still needs some fine-tuning of his technique, but the good news is he has the athleticism necessary to bury defenders. He's a versatile weapon in pass and run blocking and, more often than not, wins his one-on-ones.  

That’s not to say he has hit his ceiling--far from it. Jones can improve his polish, footwork, and patience, as he tended to rely on his athleticism early on. 

Still, his tape shows a lot of promise, including consistent growth through his time with the Cougars. Although he might not be a Day 1 starter at the next level, Jones has the raw talent to develop into one of the top players at his position.

Why He’s A Fit

The Giants have significant needs at edge rusher and offensive tackle. Still, if there's a position where a drafted prospect can probably step in, be an every-down player and provide a significant upgrade, it's at offensive tackle.  

Jones is far from being a finished product, but he still offers several attractive traits that might be a fit for the Giants offense. 

One of the best things about a good offensive line-man is his ability to help the quarterback move around in the pocket. Jones should be able to deliver that as he's shown an ability to pick up blitzes and aggressively push defenders backward. 

With his combination of athleticism and advanced techniques, Jones makes for a nice prospect and is one who could even potentially be there in the middle of the first round if the Giants wanted to trade back to acquire more assets.  

