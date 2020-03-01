GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Preview | TE Hunter Bryant, Washington

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Hunter Bryant, Tight End

Height: 6-foot 2
Weight: 239 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Washington

The Giants might be able to add some value to their passing game with a versatile player in Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant, who might be the best tight end in this upcoming draft class.

Coming out of high school, Bryant, a Washington native, was a four-star recruit heavily recruited by schools like Auburn and Oklahoma before committing to Washington.

He led his conference, the PAC-12, in receiving yards, with 825, and yards per reception with 15.9. 2019 showed a preview of what he could do in the pros, connecting with quarterback Jacob Eason for 52 receptions, 825 yards, and three touchdowns. He would earn first-team All-Pac 12 and All-American Honors.

Bryant is your typical “move” tight end. He’s an adept receiver with great movement skills that allow him to make his quarterback’s life easier. Whether it’s boxing out a cornerback or getting by a line-backer, his receiver-like “catch radius” jumps out at you.

The one thing that works against him is his lack of block strength or power. On tape, he just seemed to lack physicality altogether. He’s also a bit undersized and looks more like a receiver than a true tight end. His best fit would probably be alongside a blocking tight end in a scheme that caters to his strengths as a receiver.

Why He'd Be a Fit

Bryant has qualities similar to current Giants tight end Evan Engram (minute the health issues). Both are undersized receiving tight ends who aren’t complete yet can play an essential role on offense.

The Giants have to decide by May if they want to pick up the option year in Engram's contract. His injury history doesn't favor that, so if the team wants to go in another direction, Bryant, who had a good showing at the combine and who has put together some solid film during his collegiate career, might be a suitable replacement.

Bryant projected to be a Day 2 pick. The Giants, unfortunately, won't have a lot of Day 2 assets, but if they acquire some via a trade-down, perhaps they'll have some house money to play with rather than having to wait until later in the draft or postdraft to add a tight end. 

