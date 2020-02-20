GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Preview | WR Henry Ruggs III,  Alabama

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ahmed Shifa

Henry Ruggs III

Height: 6-foot 1
Weight: 190 lb
Grade: Junior
School: Alabama

When we look at the Giants’ positional units on offense, one of their needs is a field-stretching, number one receiver. This has been the case ever since they traded Odell Beckham last March.

If we look at some of the dynamic quarterback-receiver combos in the league such as Kansas City's Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, and Houston's Deshaun Watson and Deandre Hopkins, we see a tangible route to offensive success. In an era of inflated passing, dynamic receivers are a must-have.

Henry Ruggs III might not be in the same category as a Hill or a Hopkins, nor is he necessarily better than teammate Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to be a top-10 draft pick this spring. However, Ruggs is still very much a productive and fast wideout who offers experience on kickoff returns.

In his sophomore and junior seasons, Ruggs topped 740 yards and seven touchdowns. Alongside talented teammate Jerry Jeudy, who is expected to be a top-10 draft pick this spring, Ruggs was part of arguably the best receiver tandem in the country.

Although Ruggs never topped 750 receiving yards in a season--that's hard to do when you're playing int he same lineup as Jeudy--he was still productive, finishing his college career with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Ruggs, who is a well-rounded receiver with a level of speed and who also displays a great ability to adjust to the ball, has excelled against press coverage and has shown good hands.

He's also had experience as a kickoff and punt returner, averaging 21.0 yards on kickoffs and 5.8 yards on punts during his three-year career.

Ruggs isn't necessarily a No. 1 receiver, but he does lend some value thanks to his special teams ability and his ability to excel in spot situations. 

Why He’s A Fit

Ruggs possesses explosion, lower body strength, big-play ability, hips, and size in the same mold as Brandin Cooks of the LA Rams. Given how deep this class of receivers is, there's sure to be some outstanding value that falls down the draft board into Day 3, and Ruggs could be among those who are there. 

Ruggs' calling cards are his speed and physicality, as he has to be accounted for on every play. He’s more than serviceable as a run blocker as well and contributes on special teams, which further enhances his potential value to an NFL team.  

