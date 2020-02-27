GiantsCountry
Draft Prospect Profile | CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Mike Addvensky

Jeff Gladney, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot  
Weight: 183 lbs
Grade: Senior
School: TCU

Jeff Gladney is a cornerback, originally from New Boston, Texas. He attended New Boston High School, where he played both cornerback and wide receiver. According to rivals.com, Gladney had offers from five Division I schools. He committed to play football at TCU in June of 2014, where he went on to major in Criminal Justice.

Considering his size, quickness, and skillset, Gladney can be a decent starting corner in the NFL. Throughout his four years at TCU, he was effective in both man and zone coverage. Gladney’s physicality and elite athleticism help him stand out in a deep 2020 cornerback class.

Gladney had an immediate impact on TCU’s defense as a redshirt freshman in 2016, recording 46 total tackles and six passes defended in 10 games played. He had four total tackles during TCU’s 31-23 loss to Georgia in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

During his sophomore season, Gladney had 28 total tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions (including a pick-six) in nine games played. He got more playing time in 2018 and had an impressive junior 

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants will need to add at least one cornerback to their roster this offseason. Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman is probably going to try and sign a veteran corner in free agency to replace Janoris Jenkins, who was released toward the end of last season. He should also strongly consider drafting at least one corner in April, as the secondary is an area of the Giants’ defense that has to be revamped.

With plenty of decent cornerback options in this year’s draft class, Gettleman can wait until the second or even the third round to select someone at this position. He could also choose to take Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft unless the Detroit Lions select him with the third pick. 

Okudah is the top-rated defensive back in this year’s draft class. If Gettleman decides to go in a different direction with the Giants’ first-round pick, Gladney is someone that he could target in the second round.

Gladney played outside corner during his time at TCU. Although he probably wouldn’t start right away if the Giants draft him (especially if they add a veteran cornerback in free agency), he could still have a positive impact on their defense in 2020. 

Gladney and Deandre Baker would be an intriguing young tandem to have in the secondary going forward. Gettleman has tried to rebuild the secondary over the past couple of years by drafting Baker and Corey Ballentine and trading for Jabrill Peppers. Drafting Gladney would be another positive step in improving this unit.

The Giants’ defense allowed an average of 264.1 yards per game in 2019, which was 28 in the NFL. They need to get better at defending the pass, something that cannot be accomplished without revamping the secondary. 

Gladney’s athleticism, physicality, and coverage ability are just a few reasons why Gettleman should consider drafting him if he falls to the Giants in the second round. 

