Draft Prospect Profile | CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Kristian Fulton, Cornerback

Height: 6-foot 0

Weight: 200 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: LSU

Kristian Fulton must be used to having high expectations thrust upon him.

He excelled at both football and track and field in high school, to the point where he earned first-team All-State Honors in both football and track. This helped him earn much acclaim as the No. 1 overall recruit from his hometown in 2015, which led to him staying home and committing to Louisiana State University.

In 2016, he was selected for a random drug test and was alleged to have tampered with the test, leading to a 19-month suspension en route to missing his entire sophomore season. He returned in 2018 as a starter and played 10 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Despite his bumpy college career, Fulton is a late bloomer who emerged later on in his career at LSU. He fits the mold of a sticky press cornerback, showing patience and good movement skills while following receivers around the field. He’s adept at reacting to receivers’ double moves, showing solid speed and flexibility to recovering even when he gets beat.

In 24 games over three years, he logged 56 total tackles, two for a loss, zero sacks, 2 interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Fulton's tackling has also come under fire, where some draft analysts feel that he still has to improve his play strength, namely with pinpointing the ball when in the air. With that said, he has the tools and upside to contribute from Day 1 and develop into a quality cornerback.

Why He’s a Fit

Fulton excelled in former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s press-heavy schemes. He also showed he could play in a Cover 3 zone, which suggests he could transition to Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme.

The Giants have some promising pieces on the back end, starting with young players Jabrill Peppers, Julian Love, and Sam Beal. If the Giants collect additional assets, don't be surprised if they add another young cornerback to the mix.