Draft Prospect Profile | DE Jonathan Greenard, Florida

Jonathan Greenard, Defensive End

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 263 lbs

Grade: Senior

School: Florida

Jonathan Greenard is an edge rusher who was born in Hiram, Georgia. He attended Hiram High School and was a three-star recruit. Greenard committed to play football collegiately at Louisville, choosing that school over Missouri.

After redshirting his first year at Louisville, Greenard had 22 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and two passes defended in 12 games played during the 2016 season. He had an impressive performance in the 2016 Citrus Bowl against LSU, recording 5 total tackles and one pass defended in a 29-9 loss.

Greenard saw an increase in playing time during his redshirt sophomore season, as he played in 13 games and had 48 total tackles (15.5 tackles for loss), seven sacks, one pass defended, and a forced fumble. He recorded five total tackles during Louisville’s 31-27 loss to Mississippi State in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.

Greenard missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a wrist injury during the first defensive series of Louisville’s opening game of the year. Following that season, he decided to transfer to Florida.

Greenard’s first and only season in the SEC was the best one of his collegiate career. In 12 games played, he had 53 total tackles (16 tackles for loss), 10 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

He was one of Florida’s impact players in the 2019 Orange Bowl, recording one total tackle, one sack, one pass defended, and a forced fumble in a 36-28 win over Virginia. Greenard was a First-Team All-SEC selection for 2019.

After bouncing back from his wrist injury in a significant way last season, Greenard will now be making the jump to the NFL. He’s quick off the edge, has good athleticism, and creates turnovers.

He had an immediate impact on Florida’s defense after transferring from Louisville, becoming one of their best pass rushers. Greenard has the potential to be a starting defensive end in the NFL.

Why He’s a Fit

There’s a good chance that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is going to mainly focus on the improving the Giants’ offensive line early in the draft. He could even use the team’s first two picks on offensive linemen.

Edge rusher is a position that Gettleman must address when he shifts his attention to the defense, as the Giants need to add another pure pass rusher to their roster.

With the way the Giants’ roster is currently constructed, Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence are set to be their two starting defensive ends this season. Lawrence played well during his rookie season, but only recorded 2.5 sacks.

Although Williams is a solid run defender, he has not been an elite pass-rusher in the NFL. He’s never registered more than seven sacks in a single season. Gettleman addressed the Giants’ need at linebacker this offseason by signing Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell. He can now use the draft to focus on improving the Giants’ pass rush.

When the Giants are on the clock in the third round, Greenard could be one of the top edge rushers still on the board. If Gettleman does decide to take an offensive lineman in each of the first two rounds, you can expect him to start looking for an edge rusher in the third round. He should not wait too long to address this position.

Greenard has the talent to start right away in the NFL, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he would on the Giants. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could have him come off the bench to start the year. Greenard could then take on a more significant role as the season progresses. This would allow Graham to move Williams around on the defensive line.

Unless Gettleman either trades back or decides to make another surprise pick, it is unlikely that he will select an edge rusher in the first round. Although the Giants’ defense is already in better shape than it was last season, this unit is still lacking an elite pass-rusher.

Although Greenard is not one of the top-rated defensive ends in this year’s draft class, he has the size and athleticism necessary to be an impact player in the NFL. He would be a solid mid-round selection for the Giants.