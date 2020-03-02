Draft Prospect Profile | OT Austin Jackson, USC

Austin Jackson, Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-foot 6

Weight: 310 lbs

Grade: Junior

School: USC

Austin Jackson looks the part of a player who could help the Giants address their most significant need and a potential bargain in the second round.

Jackson, an Arizona native, was the best collegiate prospect in Arizona. Schools like Washington and Arizona State heavily recruited a five-star recruit coming out of high school before committing to the University of Southern California.

As a two-year starter, Jackson served as USC’s anchor along the offensive front. Notable moments include his performance this past season in Week 2 against Stanford in a 45-20 win, which in part helped him earn first-team All-Pac 12 Honors at the end of the season.

Jackson has an aggressive play style in which he initiates contact with defenders to climb to the next level. He has enough length, mobility, and quickness to handle himself in the pit and at the second level.

He could certainly use some work with his technique and needs to improve his strength to move defenders in the passing game. He also struggles to keep up with speed rushers, a deficiency that makes him a better fit for run-blocking schemes.

Jackson is likely a future NFL starter but will need some additional seasoning at the NFL level before he's ready to step into the starting lineup.

Why He’s A Fit

The Giants need help on their offensive line, and not just at the starting level either.

Jackson could provide depth. He’s ideally someone you put on the inside to create some push in the run game, as he’s capable yet limited with regards to being a part of a vertical passing game.

Jackson is projected by several draft analysts as a Day 2 pick. Even if the Giants were to sign an offensive tackle in free agency (hello Jack Conklin), don't think for a moment that they'd be done addressing the position.